Delhi: 2 killed, 2 injured as speeding dumper rams into footpath at India Gate

In a fatal accident, two people were killed and two others injured on Tuesday when a speeding dumper rammed into a footpath in the national capital. The incident took place at India Gate around 12 am.

Live TV

The driver of a dumper on the Mansingh road lost control of the vehicle and it crossed over the footpath, crashing into autos and scooters, killing and injuring people, before coming to a stop inside the park.

According to eyewitnesses, an 8-year-old girl and her father were killed. The dumper also knocked over three auto-rickshaws injuring a driver.

After the accident, the driver and his handyman fled the spot. The police have launched a search operation for the accused.