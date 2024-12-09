Advertisement
DELHI SCHOOL BOMB THREATS

'Give $30,000 Or Else...': Several Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats, Children Sent Home

After receiving the information pertaining to the threat, the administrations of the two schools sent children back to their homes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2024, 09:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'Give $30,000 Or Else...': Several Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats, Children Sent Home (Photo: ANI)

Delhi School Bomb Threats: The Delhi Police on Monday said that several schools, including Mother Mary’s School, British School, Salwan Public School, and Cambridge School, received bomb threats via e-mail today. Initially the police said that warnings were received in two schools, one in RK Puram and another one in Paschim Vihar.

The DFS official said calls of bomb threats were received from DPS RK Puram at 7.06 am and GD Goenka Paschim Vihar at 6.15 am, according to news agency PTI. The fire officials, including the dog squad, bomb detection teams, and local police, reached the schools and conducted the search operation.

Nothing suspicious was found after the preliminary investigation, according to an official. According to ZEE News sources, the threat mail suggested that many bombs have been planted in the buildings. The bombs are very small; they are kept hidden, and their explosion can injure many people.

The email arrived around 11:38 PM on December 8. It stated that if the bombs exploded, there would be significant damage. The sender of the email demanded $ 30 thousand in exchange for not detonating the bombs. The Delhi Police are investigating the IP address and the sender of the email.

