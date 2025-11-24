Delhi: 22 People Arrested For Using 'Pepper Spray' On Police Personnel During Protest At India Gate

Delhi Protest: A protest erupted against Delhi worsening air quality at India Gate wherein several protestors spiraled into violence on Sunday evening, with police arresting over 22 demonstrators after some among them allegedly used chilly spray on personnel who tried attempting to clear the blocked road.

For this act of theirs, they have been booked under BNS sections 223A, 132, 221, 121A, 126(2), and 3(5), reportedly.

Several protestors were seen holding posters of top Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was killed in an encounter last week. Not only this but people were seen shouting slogans in his support, police said.

Officials confirmed that an FIR has been registered under multiple sections, including those related to obstruction of government work. Delhi Police said around 22 people were arrested, with some picked up from India Gate and others from outside the Parliament Street police station.

Authorities alleged that the group used pepper spray during the protest, causing irritation to three to four policemen, who were subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police personnel explained to them that ambulances and medical teams were stuck behind the blockade and needed urgent passage, but the protesters allegedly became "agitated".

New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "This matter is also under thorough investigation, and strict action will certainly be taken... An FIR has been registered under various sections, including against the use of force against the police, road blockades, and the use of chilli spray..."

Reacting to the use of posters associated with the Naxalite Madvi Hidma during the protest, he said that legal action would be taken in the matter.

He further said, "Yes, it has been found to be true, and we are investigating it. We have registered an FIR in this regard. We are taking legal action in this matter."

The protestors who held their agitation at the C hexagon on India Gate, allegedly used chilli spray/ pepper spray on police personnel, obstructing official work and blocking the road, police said.

Key Takeaways

Protest Turned Tensed At India Gate as demonstrators who gathered at the C - Hexagon to protest against Delhi severe air pollution demanded long term solutions rather than 'cosmetic' government steps, they named.

Chilli Spray Used

Police said the protesters stayed put even after multiple appeals to let ambulances pass. In the chaos that followed, some demonstrators allegedly sprayed chilli or pepper irritants at officers — an incident DCP Devesh Mahla described as a “first of its kind.”

Barricades Broken, Roads Blocked

Once the crowd was moved away from the lawns, many demonstrators shifted to the main road, causing traffic to crawl near India Gate. Police claimed the group had earlier torn through barricades before taking over the roadway.

Students Among Protesters

Those taking part included representatives from the Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air along with multiple student groups, who criticised the government for not tackling the fundamental drivers of pollution.

Madvi Hidma Amar Rahe’ slogans

Slogans of 'Madvi Hidma Amar Rahe' echoed at the gathering, with posters glorifying the killed Maoist leader visible in the crowd. One protester even carried a placard drawing a parallel between environmental activism and Maoist resistance.