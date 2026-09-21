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  • /Delhi: 23-year-old man dies, collapses during physical test at Police Academy in Wazirabad

Delhi: 23-year-old man dies, collapses during physical test at Police Academy in Wazirabad

 He was provided initial medical assistance and subsequently shifted to JPC Hospital by PCR staff, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 03:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 03:40 PM IST
Delhi: 23-year-old man dies, collapses during physical test at Police Academy in Wazirabad
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Delhi: 23-year-old man dies, collapses during physical test at Police Academy in Wazirabad
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