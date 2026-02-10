Delhi: 3 bodies found inside car in Peeragarhi, Police investigate possible links to Baba

Delhi: Delhi Police are investigating the deaths of three people, including a woman, who were found inside a car in the Peeragarhi area of the national capital. Sources said the probe has led investigators to a baba who was reportedly seen with the victims shortly before their deaths.

Delhi Police investigate Tantric role in Peeragarhi deaths

The involvement of Tantric practitioner has emerged into the matter and Delhi Police are questioning tantric and one of his associates from Northeast Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

The three deceased have been identified as Randhir, Shivnaresh, and Laxmi. As per the reports, three of them had met in Peeragarhi area at 10:30 AM on Sunday before leaving via the ring road to Northeast Delhi, where they met the tantric practitioner.

Police said the three deceased had known each other for several years and were in regular contact. Randhir and Shivnaresh were associated with the property business, while Laxmi was employed in home care services. After examining their backgrounds, investigators said they have not found anything suspicious so far.

Police also noted that Laxmi had been married twice—one of her husbands resides in Bihar, while the other had been living with her in Delhi. Investigators recovered three liquor bottles and three used disposable glasses from near the car. Vomit was found in the mouths of Shivnaresh and Laxmi, and no external injuries were observed on any of the bodies.

Postmortem examinations of Randhir and Shivnaresh have been completed, while Laxmi’s autopsy is still pending. The viscera of the two men have been preserved for chemical analysis, and Laxmi’s viscera will also be preserved to help determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, police are scanning CCTV footage along the routes taken by the three and are continuing to question the tantric practitioner and his associate to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the incident. Earlier, sources said CCTV visuals from Sunday night show the baba sitting in the front seat of the car alongside Randhir. Investigators believe the baba was acquainted with the victims and had met them before their deaths, making him a possible key link in the probe.

A senior Delhi Police official, however, said no case has been registered so far and nothing has been established at this stage, adding that no one has been detained. “All angles are open. We are questioning people and trying to piece together the events to understand what may have happened,” the official said.

The incident came to light on Sunday after police received a PCR call about three people found unconscious inside a car near the Peeragarhi flyover. When officers reached the spot and opened the vehicle, they found Randhir, Shivnaresh and Laxmi dead inside. Sources added that the car had been parked there for nearly an hour before it was reported.

(With ANI inputs)