DELHI BUILDING COLLAPSE

Delhi: 3 Dead After Part Of Three-Storey Building Collapses In Daryaganj Area

The deceased have been identified as Zubair, Gulsagar, and Taufiq. They have been moved to LNJP Hospital. 

|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 02:45 PM IST|Source: ANI
NEW DELHI: A part of a three-storey building collapsed near City Wall alongside Sadbhavna Park in Delhi's Daryaganj area on Wednesday, killing three workers on the spot, Delhi Police said.

The deceased have been identified as Zubair, Gulsagar, and Taufiq. They have been moved to LNJP Hospital. Civic authorities, including the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), have been informed. Legal action will be taken after verification of the facts.

Rescue operations are currently underway.

