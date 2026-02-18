Delhi: 35 year old man killed in Nand Nagri, investigation underway

New Delhi: A 35 year old man was shot dead in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area on Tuesday, sending shockwaves through the locality. The incident took place near the Bade School premises, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Nand Nagri Police Station.

According to officials, the victim has been identified as Mohammed Umar Din. Police said that by the time officers reached the spot, Din had already been rushed to GTB Hospital by his family members in a desperate attempt to save him. Doctors at the hospital, however, declared him dead on arrival.

Personnel from the Delhi Police responded to the firing report and secured the area. A forensic team was later called in to examine the crime scene and collect evidence.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and investigators are working to determine the motive behind the killing and identify those responsible. The probe is currently underway.

(with ANI inputs)