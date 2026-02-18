Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018100https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-35-year-old-man-killed-in-nand-nagri-investigation-underway-3018100.html
NewsIndiaDelhi: 35 year old man killed in Nand Nagri, investigation underway
NORTH EAST DELHI

Delhi: 35 year old man killed in Nand Nagri, investigation underway

A 35 year old man was shot dead near Bade School in Nand Nagri; police have launched an investigation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 09:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi: 35 year old man killed in Nand Nagri, investigation underwayImage Credit: ANI

New Delhi: A 35 year old man was shot dead in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area on Tuesday, sending shockwaves through the locality. The incident took place near the Bade School premises, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Nand Nagri Police Station.

According to officials, the victim has been identified as Mohammed Umar Din. Police said that by the time officers reached the spot, Din had already been rushed to GTB Hospital by his family members in a desperate attempt to save him. Doctors at the hospital, however, declared him dead on arrival.

Personnel from the Delhi Police responded to the firing report and secured the area. A forensic team was later called in to examine the crime scene and collect evidence.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and investigators are working to determine the motive behind the killing and identify those responsible. The probe is currently underway.

(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gautam Gambhir Olympics 2028 plan
Gambhir Eyes Olympic glory: BCCI may extend India Coach tenure till 2028 LA
Gold price fall
Gold prices drop 21% in 20 days; Could Trump-Putin push rates below ₹1 lakh?
Teh Pucuk
Teh Pucuk 17-minute viral video fact check: Why the link is a dangerous scam
Denim Skirt
Modern Denim Midi Skirts That Elevate Everyday Styling on Amazon
Om Birla Bangladesh visit
Om Birla attends Rahman’s swearing-In, conveys PM's invitation to visit India
Lost City of Gold
Egypt’s 3,000-year-old ‘City of Gold’ uncovered: A masterclass in engineering
Punjab Trade Commission
Accountable grievance redressal system for traders on way: Harpal Cheema
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati opens up about life-changing health scare
shivling puja
Pati Parmeshwar? Woman buries husband to the neck, performs pooja on his head
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra’s father Sunil Malhotra no more, actor rushes to Delhi