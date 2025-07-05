Advertisement
Delhi: 4 Bodies Found Inside House In Dakshinpuri, Probe Underway

An investigation is underway after four bodies were found inside a house in Delhi's Dakshinpuri. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 02:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi: 4 Bodies Found Inside House In Dakshinpuri, Probe Underway Representational Image

Four bodies were found inside a house in the Dakshinpuri area of ​​Delhi.

ANI reported, citing Delhi Police, that the initial investigation suggests that the cause of the death was suffocation. 

Further investigation into the matter is underway. 

(this is a developing story)

