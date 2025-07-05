Delhi: 4 Bodies Found Inside House In Dakshinpuri, Probe Underway
An investigation is underway after four bodies were found inside a house in Delhi's Dakshinpuri.
Four bodies were found inside a house in the Dakshinpuri area of Delhi.
ANI reported, citing Delhi Police, that the initial investigation suggests that the cause of the death was suffocation.
#BreakingNews: दिल्ली में 4 लोगों की संदिग्ध मौत, एक घर में मिले 4 लोगों के शव#Delhi #DelhiPolice | @akhileshanandd pic.twitter.com/G6TnCOnoCo — Zee News (@ZeeNews) July 5, 2025
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
(this is a developing story)
