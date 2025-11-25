Advertisement
NewsIndia
PITBULL ATTACK

Delhi: 6-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Pitbull, Ear Torn Off, Teeth Broken

A six-year-old boy was left seriously injured in northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar after he was mauled by a neighbour’s pet pitbull while playing outside his house.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 11:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi: 6-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Pitbull, Ear Torn Off, Teeth BrokenCCTV footage from the area (Image: X/@iAnkurSingh)

A six-year-old boy was left seriously injured in northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar on Sunday afternoon after he was mauled by a neighbour’s pet pitbull while playing outside his house.

CCTV footage from the area shows the child running after a ball when the dog suddenly attacked at him, biting his head and ripping off his ear. Bystanders rushed to rescue the child, managing to pull him away from the dog, and one of them even collected the severed ear from the ground. 

His father, a factory worker, immediately took him to a nearby hospital, where doctors treated deep facial injuries and broken teeth. The boy is now conscious and receiving medical care.

According to reports, police have arrested the dog’s owner on charges of negligence after neighbours said that previous complaints about the pitbull’s aggressive behaviour were ignored. Authorities have also seized the animal.

(Also Read: Is Delhi's 'Very Poor' AQI Safe From Ethiopian Volcanic Ash? Experts Confirm High-Altitude Plume Is An Aviation, Not Air Quality, Threat)

Speaking to ANI, an eyewitness said, "The dog suddenly attacked the kid who was playing near my shop, and dragged him... Such incidents have occurred before as well... The child has been admitted as of now..."

According to India Today, a senior police officer said that a case has been registered under Sections 291 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) and 125(b) (rash or negligent act endangering life and safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The dog’s owner, Rajesh Pal, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

