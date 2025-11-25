Delhi: 6-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Pitbull, Ear Torn Off, Teeth Broken

A six-year-old boy was left seriously injured in northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar on Sunday afternoon after he was mauled by a neighbour’s pet pitbull while playing outside his house.

CCTV footage from the area shows the child running after a ball when the dog suddenly attacked at him, biting his head and ripping off his ear. Bystanders rushed to rescue the child, managing to pull him away from the dog, and one of them even collected the severed ear from the ground.



Pit Bull dogs should be banned in India… pic.twitter.com/DlykkE50Hc Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) November 25, 2025

His father, a factory worker, immediately took him to a nearby hospital, where doctors treated deep facial injuries and broken teeth. The boy is now conscious and receiving medical care.

According to reports, police have arrested the dog’s owner on charges of negligence after neighbours said that previous complaints about the pitbull’s aggressive behaviour were ignored. Authorities have also seized the animal.

Speaking to ANI, an eyewitness said, "The dog suddenly attacked the kid who was playing near my shop, and dragged him... Such incidents have occurred before as well... The child has been admitted as of now..."

WATCH | Delhi | Child got injured after allegedly being attacked by a Pitbull dog in Prem Nagar



An eyewitness says, "The dog suddenly attacked the kid who was playing near my shop, and dragged him... Such incidents have occurred before as well... The child has been admitted as… pic.twitter.com/NyOXwk8rIS — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2025

According to India Today, a senior police officer said that a case has been registered under Sections 291 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) and 125(b) (rash or negligent act endangering life and safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The dog’s owner, Rajesh Pal, has been arrested in connection with the incident.