Delhi 7-Days Weather Report: IMD Issues Coldest Winter Alert, Forecasting Sunny Days And Moderate Nighttime Fog Across The City

Delhi-NCR began the day with bright sunshine on November 20, 2025, but the region experienced a noticeable chill by night as temperatures dropped to 11°C. The IMD has issued its latest weather forecast along with a health advisory for residents.

The capital is currently witnessing contrasting weather conditions—warm, sunny mornings followed by cold nights. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Thursday’s maximum temperature is expected to reach around 27°C, while the minimum may fall to 11°C. Skies will largely remain clear throughout the day.

This update was shared in the IMD’s Thursday morning weather bulletin.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delhi Weather Forecast for the Next 7 Days

Thursday

As per the IMD, Thursday’s maximum temperature will range between 24°C and 27°C, with the minimum settling between 9°C and 11°C. The day will remain mostly clear, but moderate to shallow fog may develop during the night.

Thursday & Friday Outlook (November 20 and 21)

On both Thursday and Friday, the maximum temperature is likely to hover between 26°C and 28°C.

Minimum (Thursday): 9°C to 11°C

Minimum (Friday): 10°C to 12°C

The IMD has predicted clear skies with shallow fog in most parts of the city and moderate fog at a few locations during the morning hours.

Saturday (November 22)

Delhi is expected to record a maximum temperature between 24°C and 27°C, with the minimum staying between 10°C and 12°C. The sky will remain clear, and shallow fog is likely at many places, along with moderate fog in isolated pockets during the morning.

Sunday (November 23)

On Sunday, the maximum temperature may remain steady between 25°C and 27°C, while the minimum will hover around 9°C to 11°C. The weather will stay mostly clear, accompanied by morning fog—shallow at most places and moderate in a few areas.

Monday (November 24)

On November 24, Delhi may experience a maximum temperature between 24°C and 26°C, with the minimum dipping further to 8°C to 10°C. The sky will continue to remain clear, with shallow fog across most of the region and moderate fog at select locations during early hours.

Tuesday (November 25)

On November 25, Delhi may experience a maximum temperature between 24°C and 26°C, with the minimum dipping further to 8°C to 10°C. The sky will continue to remain clear, with moderate fog across most of the region.

Wednesday (November 26)

On November 25, Delhi may experience a maximum temperature between 24°C and 26°C, with the minimum dipping further to 8°C to 10°C. The sky will continue to remain clear, with moderate fog across most of the region.

As Delhi transitions deeper into the winter season, staying informed about daily weather changes becomes essential for planning routines and ensuring safety. With the IMD highlighting sunny days followed by cooler, foggy nights, residents are advised to remain cautious during early morning travel and keep track of updated forecasts. The city’s shifting weather patterns serve as a reminder to stay prepared and embrace the seasonal chill responsibly.