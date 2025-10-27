Delhi Acid Attack Case Takes Shocking Turn: Accused’s Wife Alleges Rape by Survivor’s Father

In a dramatic twist to the Delhi acid attack case, the wife of the main accused has lodged a complaint against the survivor’s father, accusing him of sexual exploitation and blackmail.

The development comes a day after a 20-year-old college student was hospitalised following an acid attack allegedly carried out by a stalker and his associates near Lakshmibai College in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar.

According to reports, three men, including the main accused, Ishan, and his associate Arman, intercepted the woman as she was on her way to college. Following an altercation, one of them threw acid at her. The victim tried to shield her face with her hands and sustained burns on both.

“She was intercepted by the accused and two associates on a motorcycle. The main accused has been identified as a resident of Mukundpur, where the woman also lives. Ishan and Arman accompanied him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said in a statement.

After the attack, the trio fled the scene. The injured woman was rushed to the hospital, where doctors confirmed she had minor injuries and was out of danger. Officials said she is expected to be discharged soon.

A preliminary police investigation has revealed that the main accused had allegedly been stalking the survivor for several months. All three suspects remain on the run, and a search operation is underway.

The survivor’s brother told reporters that she had suffered multiple acid burns.

“I know one of the attackers, he lives near our house. He had been stalking my sister, and she confronted him last month. We want justice; the accused should be put behind bars,” he said.

Accused’s Wife Files Counter-Complaint

In a startling counter-allegation, the wife of the alleged stalker has accused the survivor’s father of raping and blackmailing her. She claimed that while she worked for him in the past, he coerced her into a relationship and later threatened her using private videos.

The survivor’s uncle said her father, who is currently travelling for work, has not yet issued a clear response to the allegations. He described the complaint as an attempt to derail the investigation into the acid attack.

“These allegations are meant to divert attention from the real crime,” he said.

Police have confirmed that both the acid attack and the sexual assault complaint are now being investigated simultaneously.

NCW Seeks Swift Action

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of the acid attack and written to Delhi Police, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused, along with proper medical treatment and compensation for the survivor.

“The Commission reiterates that acid attacks are among the most brutal crimes against women and must be tackled with zero tolerance and exemplary punishment,” the NCW said in its statement.