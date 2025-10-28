Delhi Acid Attack: CCTV Footage, Flaws In Story, And Investigation For Truth | Twists Unravelling In Case

Delhi Acid Attack: The case of an acid attack on a 20-year-old female student near Laxmi Bai College in Delhi has unraveled further with the police apprehending the father of the victim. This marked an important shift in the investigation, which includes contradictions, family vendettas, and multiple narratives.

On October 26, around 10:52 am, the victim, who is a second-year Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board student affiliated with Delhi University, was admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital with severe burns on both hands and minor splashes to her stomach.

Allegations Of Stalking, Acid Attack And...

In her initial statement to the police authorities, the victim accused Jitender (28), who is a painter and is married. She had also reportedly named his associates Ishan and Arman, of ambushed her on a motorcycle en route to an extra class at the college in Ashok Vihar.

She alleged that Jitender had stalked her for over a year, and they had a heated argument a month prior.

According to an IANS report, the forensic analysis by the Forensic Science Laboratory confirmed the liquid as a potent acid. It caused five per cent burns primarily from her instinctive shielding of her face with her bag.

A case under Sections 124(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered as FIR No. 605/2025.

Ishan and Arman, brothers, remain in Uttar Pradesh's Agra with their mother Shabnam, who is reportedly a survivor of a 2018 acid attack, which she attributes to the victim's father's relatives over a disputed Mangolpuri property.

However, the case unravelled within hours. Call Detail Records (CDR), CCTV from Ashok Vihar and Karol Bagh, and multiple witness statements placed Jitender at a legitimate painting contract in Karol Bagh from dawn, his motorcycle was also there during the time of the attack.

No footage showed the accused approaching or fleeing the scene of the crime. Furthermore, according to IANS, spectral tests on site samples yielded inconclusive traces inconsistent with a high-velocity throw.

Police Apprehend Victim's Father

The victim's father was previously reported as absconding. According to IANS, the arrest was confirmed late Monday evening by senior officials at Bharat Nagar police station. He is a factory owner and was located hiding in a relative's residence in Ghaziabad.

The investigators of the case suspect his involvement in orchestrating elements of the incident or fabricating details to bolster the initial complaint. No formal charges have been filed against him yet in the acid attack FIR.

A Family Vendetta?

Further investigation by the authorities revealed prior grievances with the families of the victim and the accused. On October 24, Jitender's wife had filed a PCR complaint at Bhalswa Dairy police station, accusing the victim's father, her ex-employer at his now-defunct garment factory from 2021 to 2024, of repeated sexual harassment, coerced physical relations, and extortion via compromising photographs and videos. As per IANS, the separate FIR is under active investigation.

Meanwhile, CCTV timelines further raised suspicions; the victim departed her Mukundpur home on a two-wheeler (scooty) driven by her brother, who inexplicably dropped her blocks before the college. She then transferred to an e-rickshaw.

The interrogation of the arrested individual is expected to shed some light on the questions that have arisen.

(with IANS inputs)