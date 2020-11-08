Delhi adds 6,953 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths in a single day

New Delhi: The coronavirus situation in the national capital is alarming as people have started experiencing the third wave of the virus spread. On Saturday, Delhi reported 6,953 fresh coronavirus cases and 79 deaths. As per officials, the number of fatalities recorded on Saturday is the highest in the last four months.

Meanwhile, the number of testing has also been increased in the national capital as the cases were detected out of the 57,433 tests conducted the previous day. In total, 50,490,20 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital.

The total coronavirus tally in Delhi now stands at 4.3 lakh with the positivity rate at 12.11 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

Notably, on Friday, Delhi recorded over 7,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time while the recovery rate was over 89 per cent. The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Friday stood at 42,024 and the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 15,409 in all adding to 57,433, according to the bulletin.

The number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 3,857 from 3,754 on Friday. The sudden spike in cases comes amid the festive season and rising pollution level.

According to the Saturday bulletin, out of the total number of 15,904 beds in COVID hospitals, 8,046 are vacant.

The National Centre for Disease Control in a report drafted recently had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh COVID-19 cases daily taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the last few days, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.