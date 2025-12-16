The worsening air quality in Delhi and the North has led to an international health concern. The United Kingdom, Canada, and Singapore have released individual travel alerts warning people to exercise extreme caution or reconsider travel to the area due to the danger of air pollution.

The situation is still grim, with the Central Pollution Control Board indicating that the Air Quality Index has turned dangerous and touched the level of 493 in places like Anand Vihar.

Health Advisories Emerge from UK and Canada

In the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) travel advisory, it was emphasized that air pollution represents a significant health risk in Northern India, especially from October to February.

The FCDO has specifically identified vulnerable groups as follows:

Doctors to Consult: Pregnant ladies and people with heart and respiratory ailments are advised to consult their doctors before going to India.

High Risk: The alert forecasted that the consequences of pollution could be “more serious” for children, seniors, and persons with pre-existing health conditions.

Likewise, Canada published a travel health notice for citizens, advising them, especially those with breathing problems, to closely follow the air quality. According to the Canadian health notice, air pollution due to fog and smoke is more prevalent in urban areas such as Delhi during the winter season and in the countryside due to crop residue burning.

Singapore Refers To GRAP-4, Advising Caution

A statement released by the Singapore High Commission said that, in view of the implementation of Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP 4) in India, Singaporeans living in and intending to travel to the Delhi NCR region should be cautious.

The High Commission advised that:

Be aware of the level of air quality.

Check on air quality conditions before making final travel arrangements.

Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Severe,' Disrupting Life

These warning signals occur at a time when Delhi is struggling under a blanket of smog and very poor air quality. The AQI in different regions has reached soaring heights above 400, even touching "Severe" or "Hazardous" levels, and in some areas, crossing the mark of 500.

The thick smog that surrounds the region has resulted in lowered visibility, leading to operational disruption on a large scale:

Aviation: More than 200 flights were canceled or diverted at Delhi Airport over the past 24 hours.

Education: The government in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad has ordered schools to start digital or hybrid learning for children until Class 5.

Education To Address The Crisis

The government has implemented tough measures as a result of GRAP-4, including the complete cessation of all construction and demolition activities and a directive to offices to function at 50% capacity. Yet, the quality of the capital’s air continues to be a grave health concern.

