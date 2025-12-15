Delhi Air Pollution Alert: Singapore Issues Advisory For Nationals; SC Says 'Will Pass Effective, Enforceable Orders'

Delhi Air Pollution Alert: Delhi on Monday morning recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 452 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'severe' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to ANI, large parts of the city were shrouded in a dense layer of toxic smog, significantly reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents.

SC's Action On Delhi Air Pollution

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will pass effective orders that are enforceable in matters relating to worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said it will hear the matter of the air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR on December 17.

Senior advocate Aprajita Singh, who is assisting the matter as an amicus curiae, mentioned the issue before the bench, saying that although preventive measures are in place, their poor implementation by the authorities is the key concern.

Till this court directs something, the authorities do not comply with the protocols that are already there, she said.

To this, the bench said, "This is coming up before a three-judge bench on Wednesday. It will come up."

Singapore Issues Advisory

In view of the current conditions and CPCB's GRAP Stage-4 in the Delhi NCR, High Commission of Singapore issued an advisory for the nationals in the region.

In a post on X, the Singapore High Commission stated, "In light of the Indian Central Pollution Control Board invoking Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, the Singapore High Commission has issued the following advisory for Singapore nationals in the Delhi NCR. - HC Wong."

In the advisory, the High Commission urged the Singapore nationals in the Delhi NCR to follow the instructions issued by the Indian authorities. It also added that given the low visibility, flights to and from the Delhi NCR are likely to be affected and that the Indira Gandhi International Airport and several airlines have issued advisories.

In light of the Indian Central Pollution Control Board invoking Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, the Singapore High Commission has issued the following advisory for Singapore nationals in the Delhi NCR. - HC Wong

Meanwhile, according to the latest advisory issued by the Delhi Airport at 2:06 pm, the runway visibility had improved, and flight operations were returning to normal. It added that even though there were improvements, few flight departures and arrivals may still be impacted.

(with ANI inputs)