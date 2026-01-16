Delhi Air Pollution: CAQM Invokes GRAP-III As Air Quality Dips

The Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas invoked Stage III ('Severe') GRAP measures on Friday after air quality dipped sharply, with Delhi's AQI reaching 354, an official confirmed.

The Sub-Committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) decided to invoke all actions under Stage III ('Severe' air quality in Delhi, AQI 401-450) of the existing GRAP schedule with immediate effect across Delhi-NCR, in addition to ongoing Stage I and II measures, the official stated.

The panel also imposed stringent Stage-III measures, directing the GNCTD to ban BS-IV diesel-operated LCVs (goods carriers) registered outside Delhi from entering the city, except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed the regional air quality and IMD/IITM forecasts, noting, "Delhi's AQI shows an increasing trend, recorded at 354 on January 16, 2026. IMD/IITM forecasts indicate further deterioration into the 'severe' category in the coming days due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and slow/variable wind speeds."

Actions under Stages I, II, and III of the revised GRAP shall be implemented, monitored, and reviewed by all concerned agencies throughout the NCR to prevent further AQI deterioration, stated a circular issued by the Sub-Committee's Member Convenor, Director (Technical), R.K. Agarwal.

On Wednesday, CAQM launched a nighttime inspection drive in north Delhi under "Operation Clean Air" to evaluate on-ground compliance with municipal solid waste (MSW)/biomass burning prevention and dumping regulations, while identifying localised air pollution sources.

CAQM flying squad teams conducted inspections in Jahangir Puri, Shalimar Bagh, and Wazirpur areas of North Delhi. Field assessments, backed by geo-tagged and time-stamped photographic evidence, were compiled into a detailed report submitted to the Commission.

CAQM's inspection report documented 65 incidents across Jahangir Puri (20), Shalimar Bagh (17), and Wazirpur (28), including 47 biomass/MSW burning cases (12, 14, 21 respectively) and 18 MSW dumping violations (8, 3, 7 respectively).

Biomass burning occurred mainly along roadsides, near tea stalls, shops, and open spaces for nighttime heating, while MSW dumping was found at roadside spots, markets, industrial areas, parks, and garbage-prone locations.

The findings stress enhanced evening/night vigilance in dense residential and industrial zones, as localised waste burning and dumping remain major winter air pollution contributors requiring sustained enforcement.

Also Read: Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ As AQI Hits 354 Amid Cold Wave

(with IANS inputs)



