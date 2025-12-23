Delhi Air Pollution Crisis: How Toxic Air Harms Your Entire Body, Not Just Lungs

Delhi Air Pollution Alert: Delhi’s air pollution is no longer just a winter problem or a temporary inconvenience. Doctors now say it has become a serious public health emergency. While coughing, breathlessness and burning eyes are common signs, polluted air quietly harms the body in many other ways, often without people realising it.

What Exactly Are We Breathing?

Air pollution is not just smoke or dust. It contains harmful gases like carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide and ozone, along with tiny particles known as PM2.5. These particles are so small that they go deep into the lungs and cause long-term damage.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dr. G. C. Khilnani, Member, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation and Chairman, Institute of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, PSRI Hospital, explained Zee News how dangerous these particles can be.

“So the air pollution not only contains particulate matter but it also contains gases like, carbon monoxide, nitric oxide, sulphur dioxide, ozone… when we talk about PM2.5 because these are the particles which reach the lowest part of the lung and damage the lung in many ways”.

He also pointed out that even smaller particles known as nano particles can cross the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

“There is something called nano particles, the ones which are the size of 0.1 micron and smaller and these nano particles cross the lung and go to the blood stream and go to the all the parts of the body, like brain, intestine, genital system, all the over body and they cause the damage”.

Because of this, long-term exposure to polluted air is linked to heart problems, stroke, diabetes, weak immunity, fertility issues and brain-related disorders. Children, elderly people and those already unwell are at the highest risk.

Air Pollution: A Silent Health Threat

Dr. Harsh Mahajan, Mentor- FICCI Health Sector and Founder- Chairman, Mahajan Imaging Labs, explained in the conference organised by Wellness to Illness, he warned that air pollution quietly worsens many diseases and should not be seen as a seasonal issue.

“Air pollution is not seasonal and it is not merely an environmental concern, it is a public health emergency that silently worsens almost every disease. It disproportionately affects the poor, children and outdoor workers even though they contribute the least to the problem.”

He also said that depending only on technology will not solve the crisis. Strong action, awareness and responsibility from both authorities and citizens are needed.

Why Action Cannot Wait

Delhi’s toxic air may not always show immediate effects, but the damage it causes is deep and long-lasting. While government steps are important, small changes by individuals like using public transport, avoiding waste burning and saving energy can also help. Doctors warn that unless urgent action is taken, air pollution will continue to silently harm millions of lives.