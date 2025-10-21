Delhi Air Pollution Due To Diwali Crackers? Minister Majinder Singh Sirsa Shares Pre And Post Data

Delhi AQI News: With Delhi air quality dropping to severe and very poor post Diwali morning, some people were quick to blame the firecrackers. Delhi Minister Majinder Singh Sirsa came out with a detailed response to the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. Speaking to the media, Sirasa said that in 2020, the firecrackers in Diwali were allowed and at that time, PM 2.5 was 414 before Diwali and 435 after Diwali, marking an increase of 21 points. “In 2021, there was an increase of 80 points. In 2024, when the firecrackers were banned, the AQI was 328 before Diwali and 360 after Diwali. 32 points increased when the firecrackers were banned. On the order of the Supreme Court and on the request of the Delhi government, we got permission for green firecrackers... Before Diwali, the AQI was 345, and after Diwali, the AQI was 356, according to the CPCB's Sameer App... Only 11 points increased when the firecrackers were allowed. Will you hold Diwali responsible for this? Will you hold the faith of all the Sanatanas and Hindus in Delhi accountable?” he said.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa further said that those who blame Diwali for air pollution are speaking lies. “This is being done only to please some section. The admirers of Aurangzeb and Akbar are saying this; those who had put Tipu Sultan's photo in the Vidhan Sabha are saying this. For 10 years, Arvind Kejriwal was the Chief Minister..." he said.

Sirsa also blamed the Aam Aadmi Party government of appeasement politics. "They (AAP) are deliberately bringing Diwali, Sanatana Dharma, and Hinduism into the picture... Arvind Kejriwal first deliberately banned firecrackers in Delhi to garner the votes of a particular community, to appease them. Since this morning, Arvind Kejriwal's entire team has been constantly cursing Diwali...Aam Aadmi Party president is cursing the BJP. Diwali isn't the BJP's festival. The BJP president and the BJP Chief Minister are being cursed. This isn't the BJP's festival. It's a Sanatan Hindu festival, and why are you cursing the festival? Why are you using words against the festival?" questioned Sirasa.

The Rekha Gupta cabinet minister also accused the AAP government in Punjab of forcing farmers to burn stubble. "I want to show you how the Aam Aadmi Party is deliberately forcing farmers to burn stubble in Punjab by covering their faces... Farmers don't want to burn stubble, but they were told to do so. They've been forced to burn stubble by covering their faces, so that this stubble can have an impact on Delhi. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal spent ten years as Chief Minister, abusing the farmers of Punjab. But now, in just seven months, we have begun working on a disease that had been going on for the past 27 years..." he said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 359 as of 10 am today. As per the CPCB, Bawana recorded an AQI of 432 as of 10 am, Jahangirpuri had an AQI of 405, Ashok Vihar had an AQI of 408 and Wazirpur, with an AQI of 408, remains the worst hit area with air quality falling under the 'Severe' category.