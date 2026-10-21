/Delhi air pollution: GRAP Stage-I imposed as AQI turns 'poor' after Dussehra

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'poor' category on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 244 at 3.44 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The deterioration following Dussehra celebrations comes as the national capital prepares for the winter pollution season, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to impose Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The AQI reading of 244 was 65 points higher than Tuesday afternoon's reading of 179, marking a sharp decline in air quality.
According to data from 56 of Delhi's 59 air quality monitoring stations, Jahangirpuri and Pusa recorded 'very poor' air quality, with AQI readings of 308 and 314, respectively, at 10 am, news agency ANI reported.
Jahangirpuri and Pusa recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) readings of 308 and 314, respectively, at 10 am, according to data from 56 of the capital's 59 monitoring stations, news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, 16 stations, including Anand Vihar, recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category.
Environmental officials attributed the deterioration to seasonal weather changes, including falling temperatures and fluctuating wind speeds, which can slow the dispersal of pollutants and cause them to accumulate in the atmosphere.
The latest reading marks Delhi's first spell of 'poor' air quality since July 12 and 13, when the city recorded AQI levels of 261 and 246, respectively.
Air quality had remained largely in the 'moderate' category throughout October, aided by light rainfall on October 12 and 16.
Delhi's AQI stood at 187 on October 18 before falling to 139 on October 19. It rose to 179 at 4 pm on Tuesday, before deteriorating further on Wednesday.
The Graded Response Action Plan is a set of pollution-control measures implemented across Delhi-NCR to limit emissions and prevent air quality from worsening. The CAQM oversees the plan, which has four stages based on pollution levels and forecasts.
Stage-I applies when the AQI falls between 201 and 300, classified as ‘poor’. The measures focus on controlling road dust, monitoring construction activities and enforcing existing pollution-control rules.
Under Stage-I, authorities are required to strengthen dust-control measures and monitor activities that contribute to pollution. The key measures include:
An AQI between 201 and 300 can cause breathing discomfort with prolonged exposure, especially for people with respiratory or heart conditions. Children and older people may also be more vulnerable to polluted air.
Residents are advised to monitor official air quality updates and limit strenuous outdoor activities when pollution levels are high.
As winter approaches, Delhi's air quality will depend on weather conditions, wind speed, and emissions from vehicles, industries, construction, and other sources. Authorities are expected to monitor pollution levels and enforce the applicable measures to prevent further deterioration.
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