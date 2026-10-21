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Delhi air pollution: GRAP Stage-I imposed as AQI turns 'poor' after Dussehra

Delhi's air quality entered the 'poor' category on October 21 after Dussehra celebrations, prompting the imposition of GRAP Stage-I.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 03:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
Delhi air pollution: GRAP Stage-I imposed as AQI turns 'poor' after Dussehra
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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