Delhi air pollution: Hospital sees 10% rise in respiratory problem patients post diwali

New Delhi: Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar on Sunday (November 14, 2021) said that Delhi`s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital has seen a growth of 8 to 10 percent in patients suffering with respiratory problems due to pollution after Diwali.

In an interview with IANS, Dr Suresh Kumar stated that the hospital every day have 10-12 patients visiting the hospital with breathing problems.

"Air pollution has become a major issue post-Diwali. Elderly people and chlidren are the main victim of the pollution," he said. He also added that long-term exposure to chronically high PM 2.5 levels weakens the lungs` ability to function.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the national capital marginally improved on Saturday and went from "severe" to "very poor category". The Air Quality Early Warning System in its forecast predicted, the AQI will continue to remain in the "very poor" category till at least Tuesday.

Dr Kumar also drew parallels between the risings cases of respiratory problems and the pollution in Delhi and said that they have the capacity for 120 patients but due to the outbreak of pollution-related diseases post-Diwali, they are getting around 140 patients every day in the hospital.

Dr Kumar added that the emergency and OPD wards are getting average 140 patients in total, with all types of problems, but most of them are suffering from respiratory and dipping levels of oxygen. It also includes the rising number of asthma cases in children.

He went on to add that people can take some preventive measures like the use of masks and avoiding stepping outside to protect themselves from such rising levels of pollution.

He added that the high level of PM 2.5 particles at this time can lead to lung infections, irritation in the eyes, and respiratory problems.

