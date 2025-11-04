From 'Great Smog' To Clean Air: Five Global Cities That Conquered Pollution—A Lesson for Delhi

As Delhi's air turns toxic once again, blanketed by winter smog that makes breathing difficult, the city faces a crisis that many major global metropolises have already overcome. Cities like London, Beijing, and Los Angeles were once choking on pollution—suffering from severe illness, reduced visibility, and escalating death tolls. Their success, achieved through stringent legislation, technological innovation, and public participation, offers critical lessons for India's capital.

Here is a look at how these five cities cleaned up their act:

1. London: Freedom From Coal Fumes

In the 1950s, London was overwhelmed by the "Great Smog." The cold weather combined with smoke from burning coal in homes and factories created a dense, lethal haze that cut visibility down to mere feet and killed over 10,000 people—a scenario similar to Delhi's current smog crisis.

The Fix:

The Clean Air Act of 1956: Britain passed landmark legislation controlling smoke emissions from homes and industries.

Smoke Control Areas: Zones were established where only the use of clean fuels was allowed; the government subsidized citizens so as to make the switch easy.

Modern Regulation: Today, the Ultra Low Emission Zone charges fees for older, more polluting vehicles that enter the central city.

The Result: Air quality improved significantly over decades. Though challenges persist with nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter, London proved that with law and financial incentives, major shifts in the right direction can be achieved.

2. Beijing: Winning the War Against Cars and Coal

From the 1980s onwards, rapid industrial growth, coal-fired power plants and millions of cars rendered Beijing's air poisonous. During 2013-2017, levels of PM2.5 were as alarmingly high as Delhi's worst AQI readings.

The Fix:

Strict Standards: Has implemented ultra-low emission standards and extended its air monitoring network.

Fuel Switching: Incentives and subsidies to switch factories and homes from coal to natural gas.

Changing Economic Structure: Transitioning the economy from heavy and polluting industries towards cleaner ones.

Transparency: Made air quality data public to drive awareness and accountability.

The Results: The UN hailed Beijing's progress as unmatched in the world. PM2.5 concentrations fell 35% between 2013–2017, proving that rapid, policy-driven improvement is possible; despite the city still needing to tackle residual pollution.

3. Mexico City: Escaping the Valley of Smog

In the 1980s and the 1990s, UN official reports declared Mexico City the most polluted city in the world. Millions of cars and its high-altitude valley location trap toxic air-much like smoking cigarettes-only much worse.

The Fix:

'No-Driving Day' Programme, 1989: It involved the rotating ban of keeping 20% of cars off the road from Monday to Friday based on license plate numbers.

ProAir Reforms: Stricter vehicle emission standards and heavy investment in public transport.

The Result: The city saw remarkable early gains in air quality. However, the persistent problem of its citizens just buying second, non-compliant cars has seen the issue return, sometimes requiring emergency actions when PM2.5 levels spike.

4. Los Angeles: From 'Smog Capital' to Cleaner Skies

Long known as the 'Smog Capital,' Los Angeles reached a peak of ozone and particulate pollution during the 1940s–1970s, thus creating smog that irritated lungs; this was mainly from cars and factories. Similarly, Delhi faces a crisis of vehicular emissions.

The Fix:

Focus on Vehicular Emission: Led the way in setting strict vehicle emission standards starting in the 1970s.

Smog Check Program: Established rigorous vehicle inspection and maintenance programs on the road.

Port Clean-up: phasing out of the use of older diesel trucks at the major ports.

The Result: The region experienced significant success: Bad ozone days decreased by 40% since 2000, and the massive drop in PM2.5 resulted in an estimated 2.8 million fewer school absences and $220 million in health-care savings.

5. Paris: Prioritising Pedestrians over Polluters

In the 2000s, Paris struggled with high levels of Nitrogen Dioxide and PM2.5, mainly from diesel cars, which caused respiratory illnesses.

The Fix:

Anti-Diesel Measures: Restrictions implemented against older and very polluting diesel cars.

Reclaiming Streets: Strongly reduced car traffic in city centers, while promoting walking, cycling, and public transport. This included the establishment of car-free days and the extension of pedestrian zones.

The Result: While challenges remain, aggressive policies have reshaped Paris physically to dissuade private vehicle use and have produced cleaner air and a better quality of life. These cities prove that aggressive, multi-pronged strategies-from legislation and subsidies to urban redesign-are needed to lift the blanket of smog currently suffocating Delhi.

