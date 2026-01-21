Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 343 at 6:05 am on Wednesday, remaining in the 'Very Poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) SAMEER app.

Most areas in the national capital reported 'very poor' air quality, while several locations were in the 'Poor' category.

Areas with 'Very Poor' Air Quality (AQI 300–400)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Several parts of Delhi are currently experiencing 'very poor' air quality, with AQI levels far above the safe limit prescribed by the CPCB.

Jahangirpuri – AQI 395

– AQI 395 Rohini – AQI 391

– AQI 391 Anand Vihar – AQI 391

– AQI 391 Wazirpur – AQI 388

– AQI 388 Bawana – AQI 384

Other areas also reporting 'very poor' air quality include Mundka (381), R K Puram (378), Punjabi Bagh (377) and Dwarka Sector-8 (377).

Central and east Delhi continue to remain polluted, with ITO (372), Vivek Vihar (372), Chandni Chowk (370) and Patparganj (370).

#WATCH | Delhi: A layer of smog engulfs the national capital. Visuals from AIIMS.



AQI in the area was recorded at '312' in the 'very poor' category, as claimed by CPCB. pic.twitter.com/UptLPK1QGM — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2026

Other Areas In The 'Very Poor' Category

JLN Stadium – AQI 335

Shadipur – AQI 328

Dilshad Garden – AQI 322

Mandir Marg – AQI 305

IIT Delhi – AQI 303

Areas with 'Poor' Air Quality (AQI 201–300)

Some locations show slightly better air quality, with AQI in 'poor' category.

Pusa (IMD) – AQI 299

Mathura Road – AQI 294

Lodhi Road – AQI 289

IGI Airport (T3) – AQI 289

Aya Nagar – AQI 288

Najafgarh – AQI 273

NSIT Dwarka – AQI 262

Sri Aurobindo Marg – AQI 248

CPCB Air Quality Index (AQI) Standards

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

GRAP 4 Imposed Across Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.

The move follows a sharp deterioration in air quality, with Delhi’s AQI reaching 400 on Tuesday, pushing pollution levels into the very poor category.

As part of the restrictions, the entry of BS-IV trucks into Delhi has been prohibited, barring those transporting essential goods or providing essential services.

All preventive and restrictive measures under GRAP Stages I, II and III will continue to be implemented alongside the new curbs.