Delhi Air Pollution Today: City's Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' At AQI 343 As Toxic Smog Engulfs Capital | Video
Most areas in the national capital reported 'very poor' air quality, while several locations were in the 'Poor' category.
Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 343 at 6:05 am on Wednesday, remaining in the 'Very Poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) SAMEER app.
Areas with 'Very Poor' Air Quality (AQI 300–400)
Several parts of Delhi are currently experiencing 'very poor' air quality, with AQI levels far above the safe limit prescribed by the CPCB.
- Jahangirpuri – AQI 395
- Rohini – AQI 391
- Anand Vihar – AQI 391
- Wazirpur – AQI 388
- Bawana – AQI 384
Other areas also reporting 'very poor' air quality include Mundka (381), R K Puram (378), Punjabi Bagh (377) and Dwarka Sector-8 (377).
Central and east Delhi continue to remain polluted, with ITO (372), Vivek Vihar (372), Chandni Chowk (370) and Patparganj (370).
#WATCH | Delhi: A layer of smog engulfs the national capital. Visuals from AIIMS.
AQI in the area was recorded at '312' in the 'very poor' category, as claimed by CPCB. pic.twitter.com/UptLPK1QGM — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2026
Other Areas In The 'Very Poor' Category
- JLN Stadium – AQI 335
- Shadipur – AQI 328
- Dilshad Garden – AQI 322
- Mandir Marg – AQI 305
- IIT Delhi – AQI 303
Areas with 'Poor' Air Quality (AQI 201–300)
Some locations show slightly better air quality, with AQI in 'poor' category.
- Pusa (IMD) – AQI 299
- Mathura Road – AQI 294
- Lodhi Road – AQI 289
- IGI Airport (T3) – AQI 289
- Aya Nagar – AQI 288
- Najafgarh – AQI 273
- NSIT Dwarka – AQI 262
- Sri Aurobindo Marg – AQI 248
CPCB Air Quality Index (AQI) Standards
As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.
GRAP 4 Imposed Across Delhi-NCR
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.
The move follows a sharp deterioration in air quality, with Delhi’s AQI reaching 400 on Tuesday, pushing pollution levels into the very poor category.
As part of the restrictions, the entry of BS-IV trucks into Delhi has been prohibited, barring those transporting essential goods or providing essential services.
All preventive and restrictive measures under GRAP Stages I, II and III will continue to be implemented alongside the new curbs.
