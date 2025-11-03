Advertisement
DELHI AQI

Delhi Air Quality Alert Today: AQI Recorded At 316 - Check IMD Forecast

Delhi AQI Today: Truck-mounted water sprinklers have been deployed across the national capital to deal with the rising pollution levels. The overall AQI was recorded at 316 in Delhi on Monday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 10:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Air Quality Alert Today: AQI Recorded At 316 - Check IMD Forecast Credit: File Photo/ANI

Delhi AQI Today: The national capital saw a slight improvement in air quality on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 316 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This comes as Delhi continues to struggle with deteriorating air conditions.

Truck-mounted water sprinklers have been deployed across Delhi to mitigate the rising pollution levels.

Also Read- Toxic Morning In Delhi-NCR: AQI Breaches 400 As Pollution Levels Hit ‘Severe’ Category; Thick Smog Envelops Region | Check Details

Delhi AQI Today

The following are the AQIs of different regions of Delhi: 

Delhi's Lodhi Road's Air Quality Index deteriorated to 312 in the "very poor" category. 

The AQI at ITO and nearby areas is recorded at 160 in the "moderate" category, according to the CPCB data.

The AQI at Lodhi Road was monitored to be 364, and at ITO to be 312 yesterday.

At Akshardham, the AQI was recorded at 347. 

The areas around AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital registered 215, categorised as "very poor" and "poor", respectively.

The Kartavya Path area reported an AQI of 307, which also falls in the "very poor" category.

While speaking to ANI, Shane, a foreign national visiting India, stated, "It's pretty bad. I came from Agra by bus, and the closer I got to Delhi, the thicker the smog was. You could definitely tell the difference. The closer I got to Delhi, it kept getting worse, to the point where I could even barely see the sun anymore."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the city's AQI stood at 366.

(with ANI inputs) 

