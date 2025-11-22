Delhi Air Quality Control: Measures Part Of GRAP 4 To Be Taken Under GRAP 3 Amid ‘Very Poor’ AQI

Delhi AQI: Delhi's air quality persisted in the 'very poor' category, recording an average AQI of 359 on Saturday morning, according to data from the Air Quality Early Warning System. Meanwhile, certain measures for the 'poor', 'very poor', and 'severe' AQI categories, currently under GRAP Stage IV, will be taken under GRAP Stage III.

Despite recording a slight improvement from the average of 364 AQI recorded on Friday, a layer of toxic smog continued to envelope parts of the city early in the morning.

The following measures for the 'Poor', 'Very Poor', and 'Severe' AQI categories, currently under GRAP Stage IV to be taken under GRAP Stage III, including the following:

1. NCR State Governments/GNCTD to decide on allowing public, municipal, and private offices to work at 50% strength and the rest to work from home.

2. The Central Government may take an appropriate decision on permitting work from home for employees in central government offices.

(this is a developing story)