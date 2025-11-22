Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2988061https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-air-quality-control-measures-part-of-grap-4-to-be-taken-under-grap-3-amid-very-poor-aqi-2988061.html
NewsIndia
DELHI AQI 2025

Delhi Air Quality Control: Measures Part Of GRAP 4 To Be Taken Under GRAP 3 Amid ‘Very Poor’ AQI

Delhi AQI: Despite recording a slight improvement from the average of 364 AQI recorded on Friday, a layer of toxic smog continued to envelope parts of the city early in the morning. Taking action on the matter, certain measures for the 'poor', 'very poor', and 'severe' AQI categories, currently under GRAP Stage IV, will be taken under GRAP Stage III. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 12:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Air Quality Control: Measures Part Of GRAP 4 To Be Taken Under GRAP 3 Amid ‘Very Poor’ AQICredit: File Photo/ANI

Delhi AQI: Delhi's air quality persisted in the 'very poor' category, recording an average AQI of 359 on Saturday morning, according to data from the Air Quality Early Warning System. Meanwhile, certain measures for the 'poor', 'very poor', and 'severe' AQI categories, currently under GRAP Stage IV, will be taken under GRAP Stage III. 

Despite recording a slight improvement from the average of 364 AQI recorded on Friday, a layer of toxic smog continued to envelope parts of the city early in the morning.

The following measures for the 'Poor', 'Very Poor', and 'Severe' AQI categories, currently under GRAP Stage IV to be taken under GRAP Stage III, including the following: 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

1. NCR State Governments/GNCTD to decide on allowing public, municipal, and private offices to work at 50% strength and the rest to work from home. 

2. The Central Government may take an appropriate decision on permitting work from home for employees in central government offices.

(this is a developing story) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

women jutti
Best Women’s Ethnic Juttis & Mojaris for Weddings & Festive Looks
Winter mufflers
Best Winter Mufflers & Scarves on Amazon
Men’s fashion
Stylish Winter Sweaters for Men: Stay Warm & Trendy All Season Long
desi chinese
Top Desi Chinese Dishes to Try in India
Afghanistan earthquake
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Strikes Afghanistan
childhood snacks India
10 Iconic Childhood Snacks from Across India You Can Relive at Home
Delhi blast probe
ISIS Expanding Footprint In India? Delhi Blast Probe Reveals Terror Network
global drinks India
10 Trending Drinks You Can Enjoy at Home with a Single Tap
Kashmir hospital locker inspections
Police Step Up Locker Inspections In Kashmir Hospitals After Arms Recovery
gelato flavours India
Discover the Irresistible World of Gelato and Its Iconic Flavours