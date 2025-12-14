Advertisement
NewsIndiaDelhi Air Quality Crisis: CAQM Invokes Stage IV Of GRAP As AQI Hits ‘Severe +’
DELHI AIR POLLUTION

Delhi Air Quality Crisis: CAQM Invokes Stage IV Of GRAP As AQI Hits ‘Severe +’

Slow winds and unfavourable weather in the National Capital are trapping pollutants, pushing air quality to alarming levels. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage IV of GRAP as Delhi's AQI hits 446, nearing 'Severe Plus'.

|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 06:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Air Quality Crisis: CAQM Invokes Stage IV Of GRAP As AQI Hits ‘Severe +’Image: ANI

Slow winds and unfavourable weather in the National Capital are trapping pollutants, pushing air quality to alarming levels. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage IV of GRAP as Delhi's AQI hits 446, nearing 'Severe Plus'.

According to the order released by CAQM, the AQI of Delhi, which was recorded as 431 today at 4 PM on Saturday, exhibited an increasing trend and has been recorded as 446 at 6 PM on the date owing to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I, II & III of extant GRAP already in force in NCR," the order stated.
 

