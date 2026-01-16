Advertisement
Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ As AQI Hits 354 Amid Cold Wave

Delhi’s air quality worsened significantly on Friday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar recorded at 354, placing it in the “Very Poor” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Jan 16, 2026
Delhi’s air quality worsened significantly on Friday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar recorded at 354, placing it in the “Very Poor” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The deteriorating air quality coincided with cold wave conditions and dense fog in several parts of the city. As per weather forecasts, the sky is expected to remain mainly clear during the day, turning partly cloudy towards evening. IMD said that dense fog likely to prevailed at isolated locations during the morning hours.

On Friday, temperatures are expected to range between 21–23 degrees Celsius during the day and 3–5 degrees Celcius at night, with light to moderate winds blowing from the west and northwest. Cold wave conditions are also likely to persist at isolated places.
 

