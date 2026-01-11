Delhi Air Quality Improves To 'Poor' Category; Cold Wave Conditions Ease Slightly

Delhi's air quality remained a concern on Sunday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 298 in the 'poor' category at 6:05 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app. A day earlier on Saturday, the city's air quality had deteriorated to the 'very poor' category, with the AQI recorded at 358 at 6:05 am, while on Friday morning it stood at 318, also in the 'very poor' category.

Delhi’s air quality remained largely in the 'very poor' category on Sunday, with several monitoring stations recording AQI levels above 300, while a few locations remained in the 'poor' range.

Delhi AQI Update: Check Area-wise List For Today

Stations in the 'very poor' category (AQI 301-400):

Nehru Nagar (360), Jahangirpuri (349)

Anand Vihar (341), R K Puram (337)

Chandni Chowk (336), Pusa – DPCC (336), Sirifort (335)

Okhla Phase-2 (333), Wazirpur (328), Mundka (324)

Rohini (321), Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (320)

Bawana (316), Vivek Vihar (316), Patparganj (315), Sonia Vihar (315)

Narela (312), Ashok Vihar (311), Dwarka Sector-8 (310)

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (306)

Stations recording 'poor' air quality (AQI 201-300):

Shadipur (298), ITO (296), Punjabi Bagh (296), North Campus DU (292), DTU (291)

Sri Aurobindo Marg (289), IHBAS Dilshad Garden (283), Burari Crossing (280)

CRRI Mathura Road (276), IIT Delhi (276), Alipur (273)

Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (272), NSIT Dwarka (271)

Mandir Marg (255), Lodhi Road (249), Aya Nagar (238), Najafgarh (234)

Pusa – IMD (226), IGI Airport (T3) (211)

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 201 and 300 is categorised as 'poor', while readings between 301 and 400 fall under the 'very poor' category.

Delhi Weather Update: Cold Wave Conditions Persist In The National Capital

Meanwhile, there was a slight improvement in cold conditions, with the temperature recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius in the national capital at 5:30 am on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), even as cold wave conditions continued to persist.

The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 5.4 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Saturday, the IMD said.

Cold conditions are expected to intensify across north India until January 15, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for light to dense fog during morning hours. Partly cloudy skies and light to moderate fog are likely to persist until January 13.

A cold wave in the plains is declared when the minimum temperature falls to 10 degrees Celsius or below and is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.