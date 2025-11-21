Delhi Air Quality Improves Slightly, But AQI Remains In ‘Very Poor’ Category As GRAP-III Continues

Delhi AQI Today: After numerous pollution control measures taken by the Delhi government and other pollution control bodies, Delhi recorded a minor improvement in air quality on Friday morning, though pollution levels continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 370 at 8 am. This was slightly better than the AQI of 391 recorded at 4 pm on November 20.

Despite the improvement, several parts of the national capital continued to breathe toxic air. At IGI Airport T3, the AQI was 307, while ITO recorded a reading of 378. Punjabi Bagh reported a similar level at 379.

Other localities also showed very poor air conditions. Najafgarh reported an AQI of 350, North Campus DU touched 385, Aya Nagar recorded 340, and CRRI Mathura Road was at 370. Many areas were covered in thick haze, including India Gate, Akshardham, and Kartavya Path. Some regions even slipped into the ‘severe’ category. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 418, Ashok Vihar stood at 411, while Rohini and RK Puram registered extremely high levels at 424 and 401 respectively.

As per AQI standards, a reading of 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

The spike in pollution had come a day after the city woke up to dense smog on Thursday. At 9 am that day, Delhi’s average AQI was 399, showing almost no improvement from Wednesday, when the AQI remained around 392.

The worsening pollution has also led to action from the courts. On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court advised the city government to stop outdoor sports activities for schoolchildren during the winter months from November to January. The court noted that authorities must prioritise children’s health and adjust the annual sports calendar accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court directed that construction workers affected by the suspension of work under GRAP-3 in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan must receive subsistence allowances. The bench, headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai, also instructed the states to regularly review pollution-control measures and said matters related to air pollution should be listed every month.

To curb rising pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had enforced GRAP-III measures on November 11, which include stricter controls on construction, vehicles, and industrial activities.