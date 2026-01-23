Advertisement
Delhi air quality today: AQI at 302, remains in 'very poor' category

Most areas in the national capital reported 'very poor' air quality, while several locations recorded 'poor' category levels.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 06:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi air quality today: AQI at 302, remains in 'very poor' category

The national capital continued to choke under pollution, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 302 in the 'very poor' category at 6:05 am on Friday, per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) SAMEER app data.

Most areas in the national capital reported 'very poor' air quality, while several locations recorded 'poor' category levels.

Delhi AQI update: Check area-wise pollution level

Areas in 'Very Poor' category

Wazirpur – AQI 356 (DPCC)

Sonia Vihar – 349

Bawana – 346

Rohini – 343

Jahangirpuri – 342

Mundka – 342

Other areas that also recorded 'very poor' air quality index include Nehru Nagar – 342, Ashok Vihar – 338, Vivek Vihar – 336, Narela – 334, Punjabi Bagh – 333, Sirifort – 333 (CPCB), Okhla Phase-2 – 332, Chandni Chowk – 331 (IITM) and Pusa (DPCC) – 329. 

Alipur – 328, Anand Vihar – 325, Patparganj – 324, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 321, Dwarka Sector-8 – 319, RK Puram – 319, DTU – 317 (CPCB), Burari Crossing – 311 (IMD) and Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range – 306 also recorded air quality in the very poor category. 

 

Areas that recorded 'poor' air quality (AQI 201–300)

North Campus, DU – 302

Shadipur – 286

IHBAS, Dilshad Garden – 286

Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium – 280

Najafgarh – 277

ITO – 270

Other areas that also recorded 'poor' air quality index include Sri Aurobindo Marg – 257, Aya Nagar – 257, IIT Delhi – 256, CRRI Mathura Road – 242, NSIT Dwarka – 232,  IGI Airport (T3) – 227,  Lodhi Road – 224, Mandir Marg – 215 and Pusa (IMD) – 211.

 

