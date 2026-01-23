Delhi air quality today: AQI at 302, remains in 'very poor' category
Most areas in the national capital reported 'very poor' air quality, while several locations recorded 'poor' category levels.
The national capital continued to choke under pollution, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 302 in the 'very poor' category at 6:05 am on Friday, per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) SAMEER app data.
Delhi AQI update: Check area-wise pollution level
Areas in 'Very Poor' category
Wazirpur – AQI 356 (DPCC)
Sonia Vihar – 349
Bawana – 346
Rohini – 343
Jahangirpuri – 342
Mundka – 342
Other areas that also recorded 'very poor' air quality index include Nehru Nagar – 342, Ashok Vihar – 338, Vivek Vihar – 336, Narela – 334, Punjabi Bagh – 333, Sirifort – 333 (CPCB), Okhla Phase-2 – 332, Chandni Chowk – 331 (IITM) and Pusa (DPCC) – 329.
Alipur – 328, Anand Vihar – 325, Patparganj – 324, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 321, Dwarka Sector-8 – 319, RK Puram – 319, DTU – 317 (CPCB), Burari Crossing – 311 (IMD) and Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range – 306 also recorded air quality in the very poor category.
Areas that recorded 'poor' air quality (AQI 201–300)
North Campus, DU – 302
Shadipur – 286
IHBAS, Dilshad Garden – 286
Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium – 280
Najafgarh – 277
ITO – 270
Other areas that also recorded 'poor' air quality index include Sri Aurobindo Marg – 257, Aya Nagar – 257, IIT Delhi – 256, CRRI Mathura Road – 242, NSIT Dwarka – 232, IGI Airport (T3) – 227, Lodhi Road – 224, Mandir Marg – 215 and Pusa (IMD) – 211.
