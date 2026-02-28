Delhi air quality turns ‘poor’ again; Rohini most polluted with AQI at 372

Delhi air quality today: Delhi’s air quality slipped back into the ‘poor’ category on Saturday, February 28, with several areas recording high pollution levels, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Rohini reported the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) at 372, making it one of the most polluted locations in the national capital.

Residents woke up to a misty and unusually warm morning, as pollution levels once again became a concern across the city.

Several areas record high AQI

As per CPCB data, many monitoring stations showed high figures. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 332, Dwarka Sector-8 303, Shadipur 311 and Wazirpur 297. Other areas such as Chandni Chowk (276), Bawana (244), Nehru Nagar (246), Patparganj (230) and IGI Airport (229) also reported ‘poor’ air quality levels.

Some stations, including DTU (193), IIT Delhi (190) and ITO (126), recorded relatively lower readings compared to the worst-affected areas.

This decline has come just a day after the city saw some improvement. On Friday morning, the overall AQI stood at 186, placing Delhi in the ‘moderate’ category. Out of 39 monitoring stations, 24 were in the ‘moderate’ range while 14 reported ‘poor’ levels at that time.

February most polluted

Despite occasional improvements, February has largely remained polluted. The capital recorded 20 ‘poor’ air quality days and two ‘very poor’ days this month.

An analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) showed that Delhi has registered its poorest February air quality in three years. The average AQI reached 234 till February 26. In comparison, February’s average AQI was 218 in 2024 and 214 in 2025.

Warmer than usual months

Along with pollution, the city also experienced warmer weather. The mean maximum temperature this month was 27 degrees Celsius, which is 2.8 degrees above normal. On Friday, the temperature touched 31.9 degrees Celsius, the warmest day of the season so far.