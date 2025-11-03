Delhi Air Turns Toxic: Breathing City Air Equals Smoking 7 Cigarettes A Day As AQI Hits ‘Very Poor’ Mark

Air Pollution Alert: Delhi once again woke up under a thick blanket of smog on Monday, as air quality dipped sharply into the ‘very poor’ category. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS), the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 316 at 9 am, signalling dangerously polluted air across most areas of the national capital.

Private forecaster AQI.in, however, recorded the AQI slightly lower at 242, but still well within the “very poor” range. The platform also made a startling revelation: breathing Delhi’s air right now is equivalent to smoking 7.8 cigarettes a day.

This calculation is based on the 24-hour average concentration of PM2.5, assuming continuous exposure during that period. The PM2.5 level in Delhi on Monday was measured at 168 µg/m³, which is more than 11 times higher than the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended limit of 15 µg/m³.

According to the WHO, prolonged exposure to PM2.5 can trigger severe health problems, including stroke, lung cancer, and chronic respiratory diseases such as COPD.

Most Polluted Pockets in the Capital

Several areas recorded hazardous pollution levels, with Holambi Khurd Village (561), Goutampuri (408), Mustafabad (380), Maharam Mohalla (344), and Shahdara (312) emerging as the worst affected zones. Residents in these localities reported burning eyes, throat irritation, and difficulty breathing, common symptoms during Delhi’s winter pollution spike.

Neighbouring Cities Also Choking

Pollution wasn’t confined to Delhi alone. The toxic air spread across the National Capital Region (NCR), with Ghaziabad (360), Greater Noida (306), Noida (289), and Gurugram (201) all recording unhealthy air quality levels.

How the AQI Is Classified

The Air Quality Index categorizes pollution levels as:

Good (0–50)

Satisfactory (51–100)

Moderately Polluted (101–200)

Poor (201–300)

Very Poor (301–400)

Severe (401–500)

With readings above 300, the air is unsafe even for healthy individuals, while vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, are at heightened risk.

Pollution Worse Than Last Year

According to AQI.in, Delhi has witnessed a 7.3% increase in pollution levels compared to last November. The average AQI stood at 285 in November 2024, while this year, it has already touched 306, signalling worsening winter smog conditions despite years of government efforts and public awareness campaigns.

Experts attribute this rise to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, vehicular emissions, construction dust, and stagnant weather conditions trapping pollutants close to the surface.

As air purifiers run overtime and visibility dips across the city, health officials are urging citizens to stay indoors, use N95 masks, and avoid outdoor activities, especially during early mornings and late evenings when pollution peaks.

