Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR: Airports, Airlines Including IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Issue Advisories For Fliers

Delhi and the National Capital Region continue to reel under dense fog that disrupted not only vehicular movement but also flight operations. Airports and airlines have issued travel advisories for fliers, warning them against delays and urging them to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Delhi Airport said in a X post, “Due to prevailing dense fog conditions, flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III protocols, which may result in delays or cancellations. Our ground teams are on-site and actively assisting passengers to ensure a smooth travel experience. For the latest flight updates, please reach out to your respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused.”

IndiGo said that foggy conditions are present across Delhi and several airports in northern India this morning and if reduced visibility conditions persist, flight departures and arrivals may be impacted as the day progresses.



“We are closely monitoring the situation and are making operational adjustments wherever required to keep journeys moving as smoothly as possible. We recommend checking your latest flight status before leaving for the airport. As fog may also affect road traffic, keeping a little additional time in hand for your drive may help make your journey more comfortable. Should there be any changes to your flight, timely updates will be shared on your registered contact details and through our digital channels. Our teams remain attentive and ready to assist, and we will continue to keep you informed as conditions evolve. Here’s hoping for clearer skies soon,” said IndiGo.

Air India also urged passengers to remain alert and cautious in a late-night post yesterday. “Due to forecasts of dense fog and low visibility across Delhi and Northern India tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, we anticipate impacts on flight schedules and potential cascading delays across our network. We are keeping a close eye on the situation and have taken proactive measures to minimise inconvenience to our passengers. This includes planned cancellation of some morning flights most likely to be affected by fog with advance information to passengers to avoid prolonged and uncertain wait at the airports. In the event of any unexpected delay, diversion or cancellation of flights, our airport teams will remain at your service to extend necessary assistance and support,” said Air India.

The airline further said, “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused by these weather disruptions and appreciate your patience during these weather-related disruptions. The safety and well-being of our guests and crew are our absolute priority.”

SpiceJet said that flight operations have been affected in Delhi and Ayodhya as well. “Due to bad weather in Ayodhya (AYJ), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected,” it said.

The airline also added, “Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”