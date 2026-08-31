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  • /Major bust at IGI Airport: CISF catches Dubai traveler illegally carrying Rs 22 lakh foreign cash

Major bust at IGI Airport: CISF catches Dubai traveler illegally carrying Rs 22 lakh foreign cash

CISF officers caught a Dubai-bound passenger at Delhi IGI Airport with 85,000 UAE Dirham worth Rs 22.08 lakh hidden in hand luggage. Read more here.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 03:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 03:03 PM IST
Major bust at IGI Airport: CISF catches Dubai traveler illegally carrying Rs 22 lakh foreign cash
Image Credit: IANS. CISF detects UAE currency worth Rs 22.08 Lakh at Delhi Airport.

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Major bust at IGI Airport: CISF catches Dubai traveler illegally carrying Rs 22 lakh foreign cash
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