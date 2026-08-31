/Major bust at IGI Airport: CISF catches Dubai traveler illegally carrying Rs 22 lakh foreign cash

CISF personnel deployed at the International Departure area of Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, detected foreign currency worth approximately Rs 22.08 lakh from a passenger travelling to Dubai, officials said on Monday.
According to CISF, the passenger was identified on August 30 by CISF personnel of the Check-in Investigation Wing (CIW) based on behavioural detection and profiling.
The passenger was travelling to Dubai on FlyDubai flight FZ-442. During subsequent checking, CISF personnel recovered 85,000 UAE Dirham, valued at approximately Rs 22.08 lakh, concealed inside the passenger’s hand baggage.
Following the detection, the passenger, along with the recovered foreign currency and baggage, was handed over to Customs officials for further investigation and necessary legal action.
The CISF said the detection reflected the vigilance, alertness and professional acumen of its personnel in strengthening aviation security and preventing the unauthorised movement of valuables through the airport.
The latest detection comes days after CISF personnel recovered unaccounted cash worth Rs 68.53 lakh from two passengers at IGI Airport on August 20.
In that case, CISF personnel deployed at Random X-BIS, ASG Delhi had detected the cash following behavioural observation and subsequent CCTV analysis. Acting on suspicion, one passenger was identified for detailed screening, following which CCTV footage helped personnel identify another passenger accompanying him.
Both passengers were travelling to Guwahati and onward to Agartala. During detailed screening of their baggage, CISF personnel recovered a total of Rs 68,53,500 in cash. The passengers, along with the cash, baggage and relevant travel documents, were subsequently handed over to Income Tax officials for further necessary action.
Earlier, on July 17, CISF personnel at Terminal-1 of IGI Airport intercepted a passenger bound for Kolkata after noticing suspicious behaviour during security screening. A detailed frisking led to the recovery of 1.210 kg of gold concealed in the passenger’s clothing, along with Rs 1,97,200 in unaccounted cash.
The passenger had failed to produce valid documents or provide a satisfactory explanation for the recovered items. During the proceedings, he allegedly attempted to influence the on-duty CISF personnel to avoid legal action. However, the personnel had rejected the offer and promptly reported the matter to senior authorities.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.