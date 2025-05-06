Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2896715https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-airport-emergency-fire-breaks-out-in-cabin-of-bangkok-moscow-flight-carrying-over-400-passengers-2896715.html
NewsIndia
DELHI AIRPORT

Delhi Airport Emergency: Fire Breaks Out In Cabin Of Bangkok-Moscow Flight Carrying Over 400 Passengers

50 pm for an Aeroflot flight SU 273 from Bangkok to Moscow as fumes were reported in the cabin. There were around 425 passengers. All are safe: Delhi Airport Sources.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: May 06, 2025, 06:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Airport Emergency: Fire Breaks Out In Cabin Of Bangkok-Moscow Flight Carrying Over 400 Passengers (Photo: ANI)

A full emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at around 3:50 pm for an Aeroflot flight SU 273 from Bangkok to Moscow as fumes were reported in the cabin. There were around 425 passengers. All are safe: Delhi Airport Sources.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK