Delhi Airport Emergency: Fire Breaks Out In Cabin Of Bangkok-Moscow Flight Carrying Over 400 Passengers
A full emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at around 3:50 pm for an Aeroflot flight SU 273 from Bangkok to Moscow as fumes were reported in the cabin. There were around 425 passengers. All are safe: Delhi Airport Sources.
