Missed Flights, Hours In Traffic: Delhi Rains Cripple Airport Commute, Delay 350+ Flights

More than 350 flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were severely delayed on Thursday, August 14, after heavy rain in the morning and then huge traffic congestion throughout the National Capital Region (NCR). Widespread congestion kept many passengers and even flight staff from arriving at the airport on time, causing flight delays and a huge inconvenience.

Airport Advisories Amidst Chaos

Even several hours after the rain stopped, major arterial roads were clogged, causing record delays for commuters. Delhi airport authorities immediately issued alerts, strongly advising travelers to use the Delhi Metro to travel to the airport rather than road transport. The Metro's Magenta Line offers connectivity to Airport Terminal 1 and the Airport Express Line (Orange) serving Terminal 3.

"Heavy rains and waterlogging in the Delhi-National Capital Region from morning resulted in road congestions on approaches to and from the Delhi airport. Our ground staff are working round the clock, all concerned to facilitate hassle-free travel of passengers. Passengers may use alternative modes of transport like the Delhi Metro to avoid any inconvenience," the Delhi airport said on X.

Hundreds Of Flights Disrupted, Passenger Nightmare

Statistics from flight tracking site FlightRadar24 indicated that as of 6 PM on Thursday, a minimum of 377 flights had been delayed, with a mean delay time of 32 minutes. Passengers vented their ire on social media sites, sharing stories of being held up in traffic for hours on end – in some cases, longer than the duration of the actual flight.

A specific Delhi to Bagdogra flight was held up because one of the crew members was unable to make it to the airport in time because of the traffic. A government official explained, "A flight crew member was caught in traffic. This was the sole case of a flight being delayed because of the staff. Otherwise, flights were delayed because of the weather."

Commuters Share Harrowing Experiences

Social media was filled with reports of severe traffic snarls. One passenger, Arun, tweeted on X, narrating his experience: "3 hours for 2 km at Delhi Airport. Missed my domestic flight. @DelhiPolice — this isn't traffic management, it's a masterclass in incompetence. #DelhiAirport."

Another person, Dheeraj Gaur, tweeted arriving at his office after covering just 6.5 km in 1.5 hours. He noted, "The entire Thimayya Marg in the Delhi Cantonment area and the traffic signal outside Airforce Station Palam is choked. People are walking with luggage in hands to reach the airport on time.” A commuter stuck near Palam Airport Road lamented, "I’ve been stuck at Palam Airport Road near Krishan temple for the last two hours. Delhi Traffic Police personnel are nowhere to be seen. It's absolute pandemonium here — cars are traveling left, right and centre. There was one guy traveling on the wrong side, too."