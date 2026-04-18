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NewsIndiaDelhi airport alert: Bad weather disrupts flights at IGI; IndiGo and Air India issue travel advisory
DELHI AIRPORT FLIGHT STATUS

Delhi airport alert: Bad weather disrupts flights at IGI; IndiGo and Air India issue travel advisory

Delhi airport alert: Heading to Delhi Airport? Bad weather and low visibility have disrupted flight operations at IGI. IndiGo and Air India have issued travel alerts. Check your flight status and get the latest weather updates here.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 01:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi airport alert: Bad weather disrupts flights at IGI; IndiGo and Air India issue travel advisoryREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

Delhi airport alert: Weather conditions in the National Capital have changed again, and they are negatively affecting air travel operations. IndiGo, an airline based in India and one of India's largest airlines, has released a detailed travel advisory. IndiGo has advised planning ahead for possible delays and itinerary changes due to weather events at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) caused by previous bad weather events.

IndiGo warnings to you

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On X (formerly known as Twitter), IndiGo stated that adverse weather conditions in Delhi are affecting flight operations. At this time, they are closely monitoring the impact on those affected until they can resume normal operations as conditions improve.

The airline stated in its message: ‘Our priority is to get you to your destination as soon as possible.’ They are doing everything they can to manage this situation.

The weather change starting from late Friday, April 18, caused numerous flight delays at IGI Airport due to low visibility and an unstable atmosphere for arrivals and departures.

The airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, sent out advisory messages as hundreds of passengers experienced disruptions. There were still flights operating at the airport, but limited take-offs and landings occurred to comply with the low visibility operating rules (LVOR).

Numerous flights have been rescheduled, and some will remain on hold as a result of the weather pattern; therefore, passengers currently travelling to or from the airport should contact their airline for current information on their flight's status or any updates regarding new departure/arrival times at their gates on today's date.

ALSO READ | Delhi weather: Mercury set to hit 42°C after Friday's storm; IMD warns of rising heat in North India

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