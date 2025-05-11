Delhi Airport Issues Fresh Advisory Amid Indo-Pak Situation – Check Details

Delhi Airport Advisory: Amid the prevailing volatile situation between India and Pakistan, the Delhi Airport issued an advisory on Sunday clarifying that it is operating normally, however, it added that due to changes in airspace dynamics and increased security measures, some flight schedules and security checkpoint processing times could be affected.

In the advisory, the Airport added some instructions for the passengers. It requested them to:

"1- Follow updates and instructions from their airlines.

2- Comply with hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations.

3- Allow extra time for security checks due to heightened measures.

4- Cooperate with airline and security personnel for smooth facilitation.

5- Check the latest flight status through their airline or the official Delhi Airport website."

During the early hours of Sunday, the Delhi Airport issued another advisory stating that while operations at the airport remain smooth, travelers may experience delays due to the implementation of stricter protocols.

India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday informed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart earlier and both agreed to halt all military actions on land, sea, and air.

Earlier, the Indian Armed Forces had launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK); altogether, nine sites were targeted.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said, “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”

These steps came after the gruesome Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.