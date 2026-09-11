Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Saare scams Ki limit cross': US-Based NRI raises alarm over passport scans at Delhi IGI airport

'Saare scams Ki limit cross': US-Based NRI raises alarm over passport scans at Delhi IGI airport

A US-based NRI couple raises concerns after alleging their family's passports, including a baby's, were scanned at a Delhi Airport duty-free shop.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 05:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
'Saare scams Ki limit cross': US-Based NRI raises alarm over passport scans at Delhi IGI airport
Image Credit: Screengrab from insta/@pooja_umreeka.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Invite Positivity into Your Home with ShreeDhatu’s Exquisite Brass Krishna Idols
2
3
4
5