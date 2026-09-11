/'Saare scams Ki limit cross': US-Based NRI raises alarm over passport scans at Delhi IGI airport

A US-based NRI couple has raised privacy concerns after alleging that duty-free staff at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport scanned passports belonging to their entire family during one liquor purchase. The couple said the documents scanned at Terminal 3 included those of their toddler and nine-month-old baby, even though the children were not making any purchase themselves.
Pooja Tomarr Sikarwar and her husband spoke about the incident in an Instagram video after arriving at Delhi Airport on an international flight from the United States.
According to the couple, one family member wanted to buy a bottle of alcohol from a duty-free shop after completing immigration. They alleged that employees at the store asked for the passports of other members of the family and scanned them as well.
The couple said the passports included those belonging to their toddler and nine-month-old baby.
"Indira Gandhi Airport mein saare scams ki limit cross ho gayi hai," Sikarwar stated in the video while questioning why the documents of family members who were not buying anything had allegedly been scanned.
The couple said they asked staff why several passports were needed when only one person was making the purchase.
According to their account, duty-free staff said the additional passport scans were needed to "check for discount offers" on products such as chocolates.
The response did not satisfy the couple. They questioned why passport information belonging to people who were not making a purchase was needed to check for discounts.
Sikarwar’s husband raised concerns about how passport information could potentially be used after being scanned.
The couple did not provide evidence that their passport details had been used for an unauthorised purchase or that their duty-free allowances had been misused. Their complaint focused on why passports belonging to non-buying family members were allegedly scanned.
"This is not just about Indians; foreigners arrive here too, and this sends an unacceptable message about national security and privacy," Sikarwar’s husband said.
He also advised international passengers not to hand over passports belonging to family members who are not purchasing unless staff explain why the documents are required.
Delhi Airport responded after the allegations gained attention online and said any unauthorised handling of passenger information was a serious matter.
"Any unauthorised or inappropriate handling or scanning of passengers' passports and personal information is a matter of serious concern... If the allegations are found to be true, exemplary action will be taken against the persons responsible," the airport said in its response.
The airport also asked for the passenger's travel details so that the matter could be examined and the facts established.
The central question remains as to why passports belonging to a family, including two young children, were allegedly scanned when only one person was buying alcohol. Delhi Airport’s response indicates that the allegation is being taken seriously, with further details being sought from the passengers to establish what happened.
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