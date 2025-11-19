Delhi AQI Jumps To 388 'Very Poor'; 16 Stations Hit Severe As Supreme Court Seeks Monitoring Data

Air quality plunged dramatically across the National Capital Territory on Wednesday, as the city-wide AQI shot up to 388, according to data shared by the Sameer app. This sharp rise catapults Delhi firmly into the "very poor" category once again, erasing the slight improvement recorded just a day before.

The conditions have deteriorated across the national capital, as 16 monitoring stations recorded AQI in the "severe" category above the 400-mark. As many as three locations had recorded such hazardous levels on Tuesday.

Worst-Affected Areas: A Spike to 'Severe'

The number of areas recording "Severe" air quality—defined by an AQI exceeding the 400-mark—has sharply increased, indicating heavy smog and haze blanketing the capital. Among the worst-affected monitoring stations were Wazirpur (447), which recorded the highest reading, followed closely by Bawana (444) and Jahangirpuri (442). Other areas registering critically high "Severe" levels included Chandni Chowk (438), Vivek Vihar (436), Ashok Vihar (433), Rohini (426), Narela (425), Punjabi Bagh (420), and Anand Vihar (417).

Other stations recording "severe" levels included Nehru Nagar with 414; Mundka with 406; RK Puram with 404; North Campus with 408; Sonia Vihar - 408.

Widespread 'Very Poor' Conditions

Most other areas of the city remained in the hazardous "very poor" range with AQI between 301 and 400. Other high recording sites include Patparganj at 396, Dwarka Sector 8 at 385, Alipur at 383, ITO at 381, CRRI Mathura Road at 379, Mandir Marg at 377, and Najafgarh at 365. Only one station recorded an AQI in the "poor" category, Lodhi Road's IITM, at 237.

Supreme Court Seeks Accountability On Monitoring

Air quality monitoring has reached the high court as levels of pollution continue to severely affect public health.

Judicial Directive: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi government to submit a detailed account of its AQI monitoring infrastructure by next week.

Allegation of Suppression: The order was passed by a bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, following allegations that the authorities were trying to manipulate or suppress the correct air quality readings.

Sprinkler Instructions: The Court directed the relevant agencies to ensure AQI values remain controlled, particularly using water sprinklers around the monitoring stations.

Govt Response: Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, confirmed that sprinklers are already being used across the capital and attributed videos showing water jets near sensor sites to "political motivations."

