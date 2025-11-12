Delhi officially recorded its first ‘severe’ air day of the season on Tuesday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) surged past the 400-mark, forcing residents to contend with respiratory difficulties and burning eyes. The toxic air spike prompted immediate action from authorities, who invoked stricter anti-pollution measures across the National Capital Region (NCR).

The city’s 24-hour rolling average AQI was registered at 428 at 4 PM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), marking the highest AQI since December 19 last year (451).

GRAP Stage III Restrictions Enforced

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR promptly invoked measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect.

These emergency measures are put in place to reduce emissions and check further deterioration of air quality. Key restrictions under GRAP Stage III include:

Construction Ban: A blanket ban on all non-essential construction and demolition (C&D) activities across Delhi-NCR.

Vehicular Restrictions: Strict curbs on the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and adjoining NCR districts like Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Education: Schools up to Class V have been directed to shift to a hybrid learning mode to minimize children's exposure to the hazardous air.

Meteorological Factors Trap Pollutants

Experts attributed the sharp deterioration in air quality to unfavorable weather conditions that trap pollutants near the surface.

Inversion and Calm Winds: Dipping temperatures combined with a drop in wind speed led to atmospheric inversion, where a layer of warm air sits above cooler air, effectively trapping pollutants close to the ground and creating a visible haze.

Poor Visibility: The toxic haze severely affected visibility, which dropped to a season low of 600 meters at Safdarjung in the early morning.

Forecast Predicts Marginal Relief

Forecasters said relief might be around the corner in the coming days as wind speed might increase slightly.

Expected Improvement: According to the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS), a marginal pick-up in wind speeds on Wednesday could potentially push the AQI back into the ‘very poor’ category.

Outlook: The EWS has forecast that the air quality will likely remain in the ‘very poor’ category until at least Friday, with the minimum temperature holding steady around 10-12 degrees celcius. Environmental analysts emphasised that the current air quality crisis, driven by high emissions from local sources, industries, and regional contributions like stubble burning, necessitates coordinated, emergency-based action under the full spectrum of GRAP measures.

