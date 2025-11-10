Advertisement
DELHI AQI

Delhi AQI: Air Quality Dips To 'Severe' Levels As Toxic Smog Chokes The Air

Delhi AQI Today: In a choking reminder of Delhi’s annual air crisis, toxic smog once again blanketed the capital as pollution levels touched the ‘severe’ mark.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2025, 12:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi AQI: Air Quality Dips To 'Severe' Levels As Toxic Smog Chokes The AirImage Credit: ( IANS )

Delhi AQI Today: The national capital is once again reeling under hazardous air pollution, with a thick layer of smog blanketing Delhi and its neighbouring NCR cities.

As per the latest data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 372 at 7 a.m. on Monday a level marked as ‘severe’, raising serious health concerns for residents.

Across the city, most monitoring stations recorded AQI readings between 300 and 400, reflecting ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air quality. The situation was equally grim in adjoining areas Faridabad registered 312, Ghaziabad 318, Greater Noida 325, Gurugram 328, Wazirpur 397, Jahangirpuri at 394, Nehru Nagar at 386 and Noida 310 all within the alarming range. Out of all these places, Bawana had the highest AQI  that too deadly at 412.

Visuals From Akshardham Area This Morning As Layer Of Toxic Smog Blankets The City

 

What The Data Says, Experts Opinion

As per IANS reports, Experts have cautioned that continuous exposure to such toxic air can trigger respiratory issues, eye irritation, and aggravate chronic heart and lung ailments. Several residents also complained of breathing problems and discomfort in their eyes and throat as the smog continued to smother the city throughout the day.

As per the reports, Just a day earlier, over half of Delhi’s 39 air quality monitoring stations had recorded readings in the “severe” category, with AQI levels crossing the 400 mark.

Experts attributed the marginal improvement since then to slightly stronger wind speeds and a minor dip in stubble burning incidents. In the wider National Capital Region (NCR), Noida logged an AQI of 335, Ghaziabad 302, and Greater Noida 314 all categorised as “very poor.”

At the same time, Delhi-NCR is also experiencing an early winter nip. The minimum temperature has slipped to 11 degrees Celsius about 3.3 degrees below normal while daytime highs remain around 27–28 degrees. 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), skies are expected to stay clear, with cold winds blowing at 15–20 km/h, adding a sharper chill to the mornings and evenings.


Warnings Still Continue 

Meanwhile, Delhi Police detained several people at India Gate on Sunday who were protesting against the rising air pollution in the capital and demanding stricter government action. 

The demonstrators including college students and working professionals accused the authorities of showing a “lack of political will” in addressing the worsening air quality, which they said has now turned into a public health emergency. Many carried placards calling attention to the “air emergency” and urging the government to ensure “clean air for children.”


Additionally, warning system predicted "very poor" category over the next few days. As per the various reports suggested, Delhi AQI has consistently stayed in the "poor" or "very poor" range, slipping into "severe" zone. 

