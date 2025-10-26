Delhi AQI Alert: Air Quality in National Capital Remains ‘Very Poor’; Artificial Rain Plan To Begin Soon | Full Report Inside

Delhi AQI Today: The national capital continued to face 'very poor' Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is already in effect across Delhi-NCR.

Check Area-Wise Pollution Level In Delhi

1- As per CPCB, AQI in Lodhi Road is recorded at 287 in the 'very poor' category.

2- At India Gate and the surrounding areas, it was recorded at 325 in the same category.

3- The AQI around Ashram, Maharani Bagh, was also recorded in the 'Very Poor' category, as per the CPCB.

ANI reported that truck-mounted water sprinklers were deployed on Lodhi Road to tackle the high levels of particulate matter, as air quality in several areas remained largely in the 'very poor' range.

Health Risks With 'Poor' Air Quality

On Friday, former AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria cautioned residents about the serious health implications of rising pollution and urged preventive measures to minimise exposure.

"The current high levels of air pollution, indicated by poor AQI, are leading to acute health effects, particularly among individuals with underlying heart or lung conditions, the elderly, and young children. These groups are experiencing increased chest discomfort, breathing difficulty, cough, and worsening of pre-existing conditions like asthma and COPD," Dr Guleria told ANI.

Artificial Rain In Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that experts conducted tests in the Burari area on Thursday for inducing artificial rain around October 29.

As per IANS, in the run-up to the city’s first-ever cloud seeding experiment to counter air pollution scientifically, the Chief Minister informed about the plan.

CM Gupta said, “If conditions remain favourable, Delhi will experience its first artificial rain on October 29.”

“Preparations have been completed for the first time in Delhi to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding. Today, experts have successfully tested it in the Burari area. The weather department has indicated the possibility of cloud presence on October 28, 29, and 30,” she wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

She added, “This initiative is not only historic from a technical perspective but is also set to establish a scientific method to combat pollution in Delhi.”

The Chief Minister said, “The government's objective is to make the capital's air clean and the environment balanced through this innovation. Best wishes to our cabinet colleague Shri@mssirsaji and all officials involved in making this effort successful.”

Earlier, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also mentioned that there will be clouds over Delhi from October 28 to 30 and noted that the Delhi government is ready with physical trials and permissions to induce artificial rain on October 29.

(with agencies' inputs)