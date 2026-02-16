Delhi AQI alert: Air quality remains 'poor' | Check area-wise report

Delhi AQI alert: Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Monday morning, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 214 around 7 am. Notably, there was a slight improvement from Sunday, when the AQI stood at 221 at the same time.

Delhi AQI today

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), here are the area-wise AQI:

Delhi's Anand Vihar recorded AQI at 293, Bawana at 259, Chandni Chowk at 247, DTU at 203, Dwarka Sector 8 at 234, and ITO at 200.

Jahangirpuri at 285, Narela at 243, Punjabi Bagh at 203, RK Puram at 239, and Wazirpur at 268.

In contrast, some central areas of the city showed relatively better air quality.

The AQI in the area around India Gate and Kartavya Path was 156, and around AIIMS it was 148, both classified as 'moderate', as per CPCB data.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Delhi AQI on Sunday-

On Sunday, areas such as Mundka recorded (275), Anand Vihar (265), Bawana (241), Rohini (250), Dwarka (221), ITO (213), Ashok Vihar (243), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (265), Vivek Vihar (252), and Chandni Chowk (228).

Punjab, Haryana IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, on Saturday reported a rise in the average minimum temperatures across Punjab and Haryana, with temperatures remaining above normal in Punjab and near normal in Haryana, ANI reported.

The weather agency said minimum temperatures across the region showed a gradual increasing trend, indicating relatively milder early morning conditions compared to the previous day.

Sikkim Rainfall

Sikkim recorded an alarming rainfall deficit across all its six districts between January 1 and February 15 this year, with three districts reporting no rainfall at all, according to data released by the Meteorological Centre, Gangtok, under the IMD.

(with ANI inputs)