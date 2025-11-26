The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday revoked the Stage 3 measures implemented under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and the National Capital Region, with immediate effect. According to the official release, this decision came after a slight improvement in the region’s air quality.

However, the CAQM has directed authorities to intensify actions under Stages I and II of GRAP to ensure that pollution levels do not rise again.

In a statement, the CAQM stated, "The Sub-Committee on GRAP held its meeting today, reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMI/IITM forecast and observed as under: The AQI of Delhi has been improving since last 3 days and has been recorded 327 today."

However, the statement also informed that the forecast by IMD and IITM predicts the AQI to remain in the 'very poor' category in the coming days.

"The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decided to revoke its orders dated 11.11.2025, for invoking actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality) of Schedule of GRAP (modified on 21.11.2025), with immediate effect," it added.

CAQM Orders For Delhi

The CAQM statement continued, "Construction & Demolition project sites etc. which have been issued specific closure orders on account of violations/ non-compliances of various statutory directions, rules, guidelines etc. under no circumstances shall resume their operations without any specific order to this effect from the Commission."

The Commission also urged citizens to follow the GRAP Citizen Charter, avoid polluting activities, and help prevent air quality from slipping back into the severe category.

"Actions under Stage-I & II shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented as per the modified GRAP dated 21.11.2025 (copy enclosed), monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the 'Severe/ Severe+ Category'," it said.

Delhi | The Sub-Committee has decided to revoke its orders dated 11.11.2025, for invoking actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality) of Schedule of GRAP (modified on 21.11.2025), with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/hia9GDQhoF — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2025

What Happens To WFH Order?

According to the CAQM order, the GRAP-3 restrictions in Delhi have been lifted, and GRAP-2 is now in effect in the capital.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed that under the CAQM order, the 50 per cent Work From Home (WFH) arrangement in offices has been discontinued, and the hybrid mode currently running in schools has also been shut down. He added that from now on, all arrangements will operate strictly according to the GRAP-2 rules.

मैं सभी दिल्लीवासियों को सूचित करना चाहता हूँ कि CAQM के आदेश अनुसार दिल्ली में अब GRAP-3 की पाबंदियाँ हटा दी गई हैं और राजधानी में GRAP-2 लागू है।



इसी के तहत दफ़्तरों में 50% Work From Home की व्यवस्था खत्म कर दी गई है और स्कूलों में चल रहा हाइब्रिड मोड भी अब बंद कर दिया गया… pic.twitter.com/dNhm6hxXUy — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 26, 2025

Delhi AQI Today

The AQI in the national capital was 327 today, with some areas showing slightly different levels.

The AQI around the India Gate was recorded at 358, while the AQI near the Ghazipur area stood at 363.

According to ANI, AQI around the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) stood at 348. Visuals near the South Extension showed a layer of toxic smog blanketing the area. AQI around the area was recorded at 348 at 7 am.

Bawana recorded the AQI level of 377 at 7 am, falling under the 'very poor' category. In contrast, NSIT Dwarka recorded an AQI of 296, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

(with ANI inputs)