Delhi AQI Alert: National Capital Continues To Breathe 'Very Poor' Quality Air, What Happens In GRAP 2?

Delhi AQI: As Diwali festivities began on Monday, Delhi’s air quality crisis has deepened, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas to impose Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Sunday with immediate effect.

Delhi AQI Alert

As of 4 pm on Sunday, the national capital recorded an AQI of 296 according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, this was not the first day that the air quality in Delhi worsened, the AQI has remained in the 'poor' category (between 201-300 AQI) for the past few days.

As the city’s daily average AQI climbed to 296, surging to 300 by 6 pm and hitting 302 by 7 pm, it shifted into 'very poor' category.

CAQM Imposes GRAP 2 In Delhi

An urgent meeting was reportedly convened of the CAQM’s GRAP Sub-Committee, which reviewed forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), predicting sustained 'very poor' conditions (301-400) in the following days.

Thus, to curb the pollution, the Sub-Committee unanimously rolled out a 12-point action plan under Stage-II, building on existing Stage-I measures.

What Happens Now With GRAP 2 In Delhi?

According to IANS, agencies like the Pollution Control Boards of NCR states and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) have been tasked with the enforcement.

- The efforts to improve the air quality of Delhi begin with daily mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling on key roads, ramping up machinery shifts, and dusting hotspots and traffic corridors with suppressants before peak hours. Additionally the plan also includes ensuring proper waste disposal.

- Moreover, stricter checks on construction sites, targeted hotspot interventions, and uninterrupted power supply to limit diesel generator (DG) use.

DG operations are restricted to emergencies—hospitals, railways, Metros, airports, sewage plants, water pumps, national security projects, and telecom— as per the direction issued on September 29, 2023.

- Traffic flow will be smoothed with personnel at congestion points.

- Media will broadcast pollution alerts and guidelines.

- Higher parking fees aim to deter private vehicles, and public transport—bolstered by additional CNG/electric buses and Metro services with off-peak incentives—will see a boost.

- Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) must provide electric heaters to staff to prevent biomass burning,

- Only electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel inter-state buses can enter Delhi.

As per IANS, CAQM has urged the citizens to embrace public transport, avoid dusty construction, and shun waste burning, aligning with the Citizen Charter for Stages I and II.

This escalation and rigorous efforts to curb pollution in the region are driven by stubble burning and vehicular emissions.

(with IANS inputs)