Delhi AQI Alert Today: Air Quality Remains ‘Severe’ In National Capital — Check Area-Wise Pollution Levels

Delhi AQI Alert Today: The national capital is witnessing poor to severe Air Quality Index (AQI) in several areas post Diwali celebrations on Monday (October 20). This comes as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) II norms already in action.

A day after Diwali festivities, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category on Tuesday. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall AQI in the national capital stood at 351 as of 4 pm.

Meanwhile, according to news agency ANI, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas' (CAQM) sub-committee on GRAP comprehensively reviewed the air quality situation in the region as well as the meteorological conditions and air quality forecasts on Sunday.

Check AQI Of Various Areas Of Delhi

1- The AQI around the Anand Vihar area recorded at 403, in the 'severe' category, this morning.

2- The ITO area was recorded at 316, in the 'very poor' category.

3- The AQI near AIIMS and surrounding areas was recorded at 295 in the 'poor' category.

4- The AQI at the Akshardham and the surrounding areas was recorded at 403 in the 'severe' category.

5- The AQI at India Gate and the surrounding areas was recorded at 254 in the 'poor' category.

Delhi AQI on Thursday

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 362 as of 6 am on Thursday.

The AQI at India Gate and the surrounding areas was recorded at 353, classified as "Very Poor" by the CPCB.

The Air Quality Index near AIIMS and the surrounding areas was recorded at 342. The AQI around the Akshardham temple was recorded at 350 this morning. Anand Vihar area recorded at 428, in the 'Severe' category.

Health Ramifications Of 'Poor' AQI

On Tuesday, Dr. Nikhil Modi, Respiratory Medicine Specialist at Apollo Hospitals, explained the seasonal factors contributing to the spike in pollution.

ANI quoted Dr. Modi as saying, "As winter approaches every year, we see the AQI start to rise because as the air cools, the wind speed decreases, and cold air does not rise, causing pollution to accumulate at lower levels. Before Diwali, we began to notice that the AQI was increasing, and after Diwali, it was anticipated that the AQI would continue to rise. As soon as pollution increases, people with allergies and lung problems face issues like difficulty in breathing, coughing, watery eyes, and other symptoms."

Furthermore, the health experts have raised concerns about the rising Air Quality Index (AQI) and its impact on vulnerable groups, particularly children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa highlighted the efforts in controlling Delhi's pollution on Tuesday, stressing that despite a 21 per cent growth in construction and an 8 per cent increase in new vehicle registrations, pollution levels have remained stable.

According to the Delhi Minister, Delhi's post-Diwali air quality is significantly better than in previous years: 2020 (under AAP rule), AQI 462; 2024, AQI 360; and 2025, AQI 351.

(with ANI inputs)