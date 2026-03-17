Delhi air quality update: All GRAP restrictions lifted as AQI hits 119; cleanest air since October

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has decided to revoke all restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect, a significant move that will provide relief to residents in the national capital. The decision comes as a welcome respite for residents in Delhi, as the Air Quality Index has recorded its cleanest mark in five months due to favorable weather conditions and high wind speeds.

AQI touches lowest mark since October 14, 2025; drops to moderate category

For the first time in five months, the Air Quality Index in Delhi has recorded a low of 119 points and has slipped into the Moderate category. This marks a significant improvement in the national capital’s environmental conditions and comes as a welcome relief to its residents.

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"The meteorological conditions have become favorable, which has enabled a better dispersion of pollutants in the atmosphere," said a CAQM spokesperson. In a positive sign for residents in the national capital, projections by the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology suggest that the Air Quality Index will continue to hold steady in this zone in the coming days.

What this means for residents and businesses in Delhi

The revocation of restrictions under Stage I of GRAP will come as a welcome relief to residents in the national capital as it will bring an end to restrictions that have been in place for months. With effect from today:

Dining: Hotels and restaurants will be permitted to use coal and firewood in tandoors.

Power: The use of diesel generator sets will be permitted.

Construction: Ongoing construction will no longer be subject to restrictions under GRAP.

The long road to recovery: From stage IV to zero

The current clean spell comes after a harsh winter season in the NCR region. The restrictions have been in place for nearly five months.

January 17: The highest restrictions under Stage IV were implemented.

January 20: Stage IV restrictions were withdrawn as pollution levels dipped.

January 22: Restrictions under Stage III were withdrawn.

February 18: Restrictions under Stage II were withdrawn.

March 16: The final restrictions under Stage I were withdrawn after 153 days.

Understanding the GRAP framework

The Graded Response Action Plan is a framework that comprises a set of emergency measures that are automatically implemented based on the severity of air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

The framework comprises four distinct stages based on the Air Quality Index (AQI) values, and currently, all four stages have been withdrawn due to improved pollution levels in the area. Stage I, which is classified as "Poor," is implemented when the AQI values vary between 201 and 300. Similarly, Stage II, classified as "Very Poor," is implemented when the AQI values vary between 301 and 400.

Stage III restrictions are implemented when pollution levels are classified as "severe," with AQI values between 401 and 450. The most severe restrictions under Stage IV, classified as "Severe Plus," are implemented when the AQI values exceed 450. With recent improvements in pollution levels in the area, restrictions under all four stages have been formally withdrawn.

However, officials have stated that although restrictions under the GRAP framework have been withdrawn, dust control measures and restrictions against open burning will continue to be monitored by local municipal bodies in order to avoid a sudden spike in pollution levels in the area.

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