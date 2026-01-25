Advertisement
DELHI AQI

Delhi AQI improves to 152; Most areas record 'moderate' air quality, Only three in 'poor' catrgoty; Check area-wise list

Delhi AQI update today: Most areas in the national capital reported 'moderate' air quality, while a few locations recorded 'poor' AQI only one area recorded Air Quality Index below 100.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 06:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi AQI improves to 152; Most areas record 'moderate' air quality, Only three in 'poor' catrgoty; Check area-wise listRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi residents woke up to a breath of fresh air on Sunday as the national capital's Air Quality Index dropped to 152, falling into the 'Moderate' category for the first time in weeks, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) SAMEER app data recorded at 6:05 am.

Delhi AQI update: Check area-wise pollution level

Most areas in the national capital reported 'moderate' air quality, while a few locations recorded 'poor' AQI. Only one area recorded an AQI below 100.

Area in 'satisfactory' category  (AQI: 51–100)

NSIT Dwarka: 93

Area in 'moderate' category (AQI: 101–200)

Alipur, Delhi: 138

Ashok Vihar, Delhi: 166

Aya Nagar, Delhi: 156

Bawana, Delhi: 145

Burari Crossing, Delhi: 150

Chandni Chowk, Delhi: 190

CRRI Mathura Road, Delhi: 170

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Delhi: 159

DTU, Delhi: 130

Other areas that recoded  'moderate' category Air Quality Index include, Dwarka Sector-8: 167,  IGI Airport (T3): 142, Dilshad Garden: 134, IIT Delhi: 148, ITO: 109, Jahangirpuri: 161, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 149,  Lodhi Road: 145, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium: 138, Mandir Marg: 152, Mundka: 139, Najafgarh: 113, Narela: 167, Nehru Nagar: 153, Delhi Uinversity North Campus: 144 and Okhla Phase-2: 156. 

Additionally, Patparganj: 141, Punjabi Bagh: 155, Pusa: 139, R K Puram: 149, Rohini: 153, Shadipur: 138, Sirifort: 154, Sonia Vihar: 145, Sri Aurobindo Marg: 142 and Vivek Vihar: 159 also recorded  'moderate' category Air Quality Index.

 

Area in 'poor' category (AQI: 201–300)

Anand Vihar: 224

Pusa: 205

Wazirpur: 209

CPCB Air Quality Index (AQI) standards

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Key updates on Delhi’s AQI and GRAP measures

GRAP-III restrictions have been lifted across Delhi-NCR following an improvement in air quality. However, GRAP-I and GRAP-II measures remain in force.

GRAP-II measures still in effect in Delhi

Coal and firewood ban: The use of coal and firewood for heating or any other purpose remains prohibited.

Diesel generator restrictions: Diesel generators are banned, except for emergency use and essential services such as hospitals, telecom facilities, and the metro rail.

Construction curbs: Construction and demolition activities that generate dust are suspended.

Winter chill eases slightly in Delhi

Delhi has witnessed a slight easing of winter conditions, providing temporary relief from the recent cold spell. According to weather estimates, the maximum temperature is around 24 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is near 7 degrees Celsius.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

