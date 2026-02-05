Delhi AQI in 'poor' category, IMD says... | Check weather report

Delhi witnessed a marginal improvement in air quality on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 275 around 7 am. Despite the slight dip in pollution levels, a thin layer of smog continued in parts of the city, and the overall air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category.

However, the AQI in the national capital remained in the 'poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Also Check- Delhi weather alert: Dense fog in national capital; low visibility procedures at airport | IMD issues yellow alert

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delhi AQI today

According to CPCB data, several areas in the capital recorded the 'very poor' air quality, including Anand Vihar (332), Bawana (306), Ashok Vihar (320), Dwarka Sector 8 (328), RK Puram (314), Rohini (322), and Patparganj (307).

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, some areas of the city had better air quality than others. Aya Nagar recorded an AQI of 214, Chandni Chowk (218), and Sonia Vihar (299) experienced improved air quality, though the levels still fell within the 'poor' category.

Further, DTU also recorded poor air quality, with an AQI of 264. Mandir Marg (214), Najafgarh (258), and CRRI Mathura Road (226) also recorded similar results, entering the 'poor' category.

Nerala recorded an air quality index of 195, placing it in the 'moderate' category, according to CPCB data.

IMD's previous forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), earlier on Tuesday, issued a yellow alert for the national capital, warning that isolated areas may experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph.

However, the latest data available on the weather agency’s website indicated that no warnings had been issued for Thursday and Friday at the time of publishing this report.

(with ANI inputs)