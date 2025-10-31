Delhi AQI Improves To 'Poor' At 288, But Cloud Seeding Trials Paused Due To Low Moisture

The air quality in Delhi saw a slight improvement early Friday, though pollution levels remain firmly in the unhealthy category. The national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 288 at 6 am, a noticeable drop from the 'very poor' level of 373 recorded a day earlier, according to the CPCB’s Sameer app.

Despite the marginal relief, thick haze and smog continue to shroud the city, with the improvement moving the overall status from 'very poor' (301-400) back to 'poor' (201-300). Visibility remains low across many parts of the region, including areas like Kartavya Path and Akshardham.

Pollution Hotspots Remain in 'Very Poor' Category

While the average AQI throughout the city improved, some monitoring stations still recorded dangerous levels of pollution.

'Very Poor' Areas: Data showed that stations in places like Anand Vihar (305), and Bawana (363) continued to struggle with 'very poor' air quality.

'Poor' Areas: Other monitoring stations that fell in the 'poor' category include Burari Crossing at 275 and Chandni Chowk at 203.

For reference, the AQI range of 201–300 is considered 'poor', and 301–400 is 'very poor'.

Cloud Seeding Trials Postponed Due to Inadequate Moisture

In a major development on emergency measures, the highly-anticipated cloud seeding experiments aimed at inducing artificial rain have been put on hold.

The leader of the experiment, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, confirmed the postponement due to "insufficient moisture in the clouds."

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, in a recent update, said the next trial was subject to moisture levels going up from the present 10 to 15 per cent reading.

Trial Rationale: The environment minister confirmed that the previous cloud seeding attempt on Tuesday did not yield the desired results. This revealed the crucial idea for the success of the trial to involve higher moisture content.

IMD Outlook: "As per IMD, the moisture is expected to increase further after 4 pm. Once the moisture report arrives, the next trial will begin immediately," the Minister added.

AAP Criticises Government, Calls Failure 'Systemic'

Meanwhile, the continuing air quality crisis amid the temporary halt of the cloud seeding experiment has fueled political criticism. AAM Aadmi Party convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal first made public attacks on the government after reports of putting the trial on hold emerged. Citing a media report that questioned the success of the trial, Kejriwal wrote on X, “Actually, all the engines of this government have failed. This government itself has completely failed.” The statement reflects the political tensions surrounding the capital’s persistent battle with severe pollution.

